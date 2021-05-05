Floyd Mayweather Opens Up About Making Smart Money Moves and Helping His Family to Become Millionaires

Legendary boxer, Floyd Mayweather Jr. has always been about his money.

Mayweather made a guest appearance on the “Million Dollarz Worth of Game” podcast on May 2, where he discussed making smart moves to get himself where he is today and generational wealth.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. (Photo: @floydmayweather/Instagram)

When asked if haters make him richer, Mayweather assured the hosts that he is not concerned with playing payback and telling his hater “I told you so.” Instead, he took a positive approach and said at 13:38, “The great feeling about my life is that the same life I was living when I was fighting is the same lifestyle that I still live currently right now because I made smart moves.” Addressing other famous entertainers like rappers, NBA, and NFL players he said, “They think they’re going to be young forever, everything comes to an end even life. So before that expiration date, I just want to make sure that my grandchildren and my children are in a great position and I put them in that position.”

According to the World Junior Middleweight champion, he’s already fulfilled that goal. “My mother’s a millionaire, my dad’s a millionaire, my children are millionaires, my little grandson he’s a multimillionaire, he don’t even know it,” he said at 28:22 referring to his daughter Iyanna Mayweather’s son whom she had with rapper NBA Youngboy. “So I don’t want for nothing.”

However, the 44-year-old wants to make it clear that his money won’t just go to family members just because they are blood, but that they have to earn it. “If I don’t feel like my children deserve it I’m going to give it to the next one which is probably my nephew or my niece,” he candidly said at 14:32 . “A lot of my family members work for me but if I feel like someone else can do the job better then I will remove them. It don’t mean I don’t love them, it’s just business. Family members feel like you owe them something.” Mayweather explained it was his diligence that earned him his success, and said ‘the 50 times I got in [the ring] I’m the only person that had to get in there. But it was just so much hard work to get to where I got to. It wasn’t easy it didn’t happen overnight.”

How he’s decided to teach his children to work hard, is by encouraging “them to be great every day.” At 1:12:33 he explained that he would give them a “starter kit” meaning “a car and a house with no payment. Now it’s time for y’all to go out there and fish for yourselves.”

All together, Mayweather has four children Zion Mayweather, Koraun Mayweather, Iyanna Mayweather, and Jirah Mayweather.