‘We Did It’: Levar Burton to Guest Host ‘Jeopardy!’ After Over 200k Fans Put Pressure on Game Show

“Ask and you shall receive” is a motto that seems to have worked for LeVar Burton.

Since November 2020, Burton’s name has been tossed around as a suitable option to be the new host for “Jeopardy” after the show suffered the devastating loss of its long-time host of 36 years, Alex Trebek. Now it looks like the “Reading Rainbow” star will get his wish. On Wednesday, April 21, the game show announced a new round of guest hosts on Twitter. Burton is one of several people chosen to host a few days for the remainder of season 37.

LeVar Burton (Photo: @levar.burton/Instagram)

Burton responded to the tweet with major gratitude saying, “ THANK YOU… to all y’all for your passionate support! I am overjoyed, excited, and eager to be guest-hosting Jeopardy!, and will do my utmost best to live up to your faith you in me. YOU MADE A DIFFERENCE! Go ahead and take my word for it, this time.”

The other stars set to guest host a few of Jeopardy’s episodes are Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, David Faber and Joe Buck.

The 64-year-old has confirmed multiple times in the past that he is more than willing to take on the task. Just two weeks ago, in an interview with “Entertainment Weekly,” Burton shared that he’s confident that he’s the best option for the hosting gig. He said, “I don’t believe there is anyone out there who is better suited for this job than me. And I will go to my grave believing that.” And it looks like Burton wasn’t the only one who believed he was perfect for the job. A fan started a Change.org petition for Burton to get the role and he received over 246,000 signatures.

The “Star Trek” star even thanked the fan for starting the petition after learning he got the role. He tweeted, “Special shout-out to Joshua Sanders who started the petition! #Jeopardy.”

It’s not clear what the hiring process was for this final round of guest hosts. But “Jeopardy’” executive producer Mike Richards said, “Our goal has been to present a wide variety of guest hosts with different skill sets and backgrounds on our path to finding a permanent host. Our passionate fans are telling us what they like, and we are listening. All of the guest hosts have brought individualism, energy and an authentic love of our show to each of their episodes. We look forward to sharing the rest of the season with our viewers.” The first guest host was Ken Jennings, who hosted at the top of the year in January. In the past, Richards has said they chose their guest hosts from a group of “people who love this game, and their respect for Alex is off the charts.”

Fans were overjoyed after learning that Burton would be hosting “Jeopardy.”

“We did it everybody! Now keep doing it until we’re all hearing “Welcome to Jeopardy! with your host LeVar Burton” for the next few decades.”

“Now it just needs to be a permanent gig! Congrats, this is awesome..”

“this is awesome! but for real, it’s on sight for the person who kept trying to keep you from behind that jeopardy podium…”

Burton will host on the show dates airing July 26 to July 30.