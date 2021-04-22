‘Married Life Goals’: Fans Swoon After Tia Mowry Reveals What Hubby Cory Hardrict Surprised Her with for Their 13th Wedding Anniversary

Tia Mowry captivated the attention of millions of her fans on Wednesday, April 21, after the actress shared what her husband, Cory Hardrict, got her for their 13th wedding anniversary. The couple initially got married on April 20, 2008. Hardrict’s theme relating to the presents was sentimental as Mowry disclosed a list of things she received on their special day.

The “Sister, Sister” star, who started the post by thanking her “love” for a “magical” night, said she got a gold, white, and silver balloon arrangement, 13 dozen roses in honor of each year of their marriage and a butterfly necklace because of her love for the insect.

Tia Mowry lists the numerous gifts her husband Cory Hardrict gave her in honor of their 13th wedding anniversary. Photo:@tiamowry/Instagram

She also shared Hardrict surprised her with a trip to her favorite restaurant, Nobu, a restaurant that serves Japanese cuisine, where she had her ideal drink, a lychee martini. The alcoholic beverage contains vodka, lychee liquor or syrup and lime.

Hardrict penned a separate loving message to his “special gift from heaven” the day before. He wrote, “Happy anniversary my love @tiamowry you are a special gift from heaven a real one. I’m thankful we get to go on this thing called life Together baby!! Blessed to call you my Wife forever 🖤 Love you 🤞🏾#happyanniversary#blacklove #13.”

Several fans expressed how much they loved the couple while others commented how beautiful they found Hardrict’s gesture to be.

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Photo:@tiamowry/Instagram

Earlier this year, both Mowry and Hardrict revealed the formula behind their union. During an interview with “People the TV Show!” Mowry disclosed that she and Hardrict don’t submit to gender-specific roles — based on how society may think people should behave because of their sex — when it comes to various responsibilities.

She said,”A lot of people, they ask Cory and I, like, ‘What makes your marriage, you know, a great marriage?’ ” She continued, “And if I’m being really honest with you — and we’ve been doing this for years — we don’t focus on specific gender roles. Meaning the women should just do one thing and then the men should just do one thing. It’s a team effort at our house.”

Hardrict backed up those claims by talking about how they teach the lessons of “equality” to their children Cree Hardrict, 9, and 2-year-old Cairo Hardrict. “We’ve got a loving household. We try to teach our kids if you have equality in the house that can bleed over into the world, and that’s what makes the world a better place.”

The couple started dating in 2000 after they initially met at a Los Angeles bus stop. After dating for six years, the pair got engaged. Mowry and Hardrict later married in 2008 in Santa Barbara, California.