‘Speechless!’: ‘Black Ink Crew’ Fans Are Shocked After This Employee Cops to Stealing $5,000 from the Shop

The cast from the popular VH1 reality series “Black Ink Crew: New York” made their return to the small screen during the season 9 premiere of the show after a nearly year-long break.

As many viewers of the show may know, Ceaser Emanuel and his band of tattoo artists have been through a lot together over the years, and the pandemic appeared to push the group further to the edge than they had ever been. However, when it was revealed that someone closest to him may have stolen from him, Ceaser’s patience was tested to new levels.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 25: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) (L – R) Walt Miller, Donna Marie Lombardi, and Ceaser Emanuel of Black Ink New York visit Reality Check at People studios on February 25, 2020 in New York, United States. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images)

During a meeting with fellow co-star Puma and Teddy — which Ceaser joined in via zoom — it was revealed that someone had broken into their shop on 125th Street in Harlem. The culprit, who was later identified as Walt, stole $2,000 worth of body jewelry and another $5,000 from the shop’s register and an undisclosed amount of the shop’s merchandise.

Puma was perplexed, while Teddy almost instantly started offering forms of resolution, including either getting help for his co-star who’s had a documented history of alcohol abuse and resorting to violence.

During the show, Ceaser expressed that “the more I evaluate the situation, the more betrayed I feel.” He added, “Although I’m waiting on evidence to condemn Walt, all fingers point to him. And that really pisses me off right now.”

Ultimately, Teddy obtained camera footage confirming their suspicions. When Walt arrived at the shop where they had been throwing a free tattoo event, Teddy calls him back for a discussion. At first Walt is defensive and denies that the person on tape is him. However, shortly afterward he confesses.

“First and foremost, I just really wanted to be honest with you,” Walt told Ted. “I never had the chance to talk to you yet. The whole bullsh-t with the whole register sh-t, man, I definitely had something to do with that. I tried to fix it up later on when I got the bread to put it back. Sh-t hasn’t been easy for me, and I’m not making any excuses, but I definitely did it.”

Fans were shocked by the news. Many viewers took to Twitter to voice their opinions. One user wrote, “Speechless!!!”

Several others voiced their concern for the reality star’s mental health, including one person who commented, “I mean Walt looks destitute and down. Is he still with his wife? I think he fell off the wagon and back on drugs and alcohol heavy. Hope he gets help.”

“Something is up with Walt. 1st he borrowed from Donna and then stole from the shop. He needs help,” expressed a third.

During an interview with Distractify, Ceaser confirmed that the pair were no longer friends, stating, “Me, Walt, Ted, and Puma have been with each other since day one. If you was to ask me for anything, especially Walt, I’m going to give it to you. And I’m not going to ask back for it. That was our relationship.”

The reality star explained that he was “real-life friends” with Walt outside of the show and that whenever he needed help, Ceaser never hesitated to assist Walt — something fans of the show have seen play out.

Ceaser expressed that “It was more of the deception and the lies and everything else.” Still, despite Walt’s action, the tattoo boss says Walt always has a place in his heart, “but I don’t know when I’m going to get over him stealing from me.”