‘They Taking Job Apps?’: Pharrell Williams Surprises Fans with Opening a Luxury, Good-Vibes-Only Hotel in Miami

The creative genius of Pharrell Williams is reaching new heights as he and business partner David Grutman welcome guests to the Goodtime Hotel in Miami.

The newly opened hotel was a dream that took three years — including through 2020, which marked the start of the coronavirus pandemic — to come to fruition. Officially opened the weekend of April 17 to 18, the hotel has already been christened by celebrities such as Rick Ross, Cuba Gooding Jr., Chris Rock, Future and music producer Timbaland. It is the first collaborative lifestyle hotel brand for the business partners, following another venture by the two, Swan and Bar Bevy in the Miami Design District.

Pharrell and business partner David Grutman’s Goodtime Hotel is now open. (Photo: @pharrell/Instagram)

“The Goodtime will light up this community. People are going to be inspired by what we’re doing here. It will be good energy, good vibrations, good space and, of course, a good time,” Williams told Ocean Drive Magazine.

The hotel is situated on 100,000 square feet and boasts 266 lavish boutique-themed rooms, a two-level atrium decked with lush green plants, and an indoor-outdoor restaurant, Strawberry Moon.

“It’s that adrenaline-fueled sensation of entering a whole new setting and a whole new mindset,” Williams told Forbes.

Williams and Grutman are hoping the hotel, with its views of the Atlantic Ocean and Biscayne Bay, will help revitalize South Beach.

“We’re leveling up,” said one half of the N.E.R.D. music-making duo. “We knew we had an opportunity to bring something new and unique to the neighborhood, and we didn’t want to lose sight of that for anything.”

The new spot already has become the topic of online chatter.

