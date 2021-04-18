‘BOSS MOVE’: Houston Music Mogul J. Prince Reportedly Buys Island, Gives Followers a Glimpse

Rap-A-Lot Records founder and philanthropist J. Prince apparently has treated himself in a major way.

J. Prince bought an island. (Photo: @jprincerespect/Instagram)

Instead of opting to splurge on an expensive car or lavish home, the 55-year-old business mogul seemingly decided to buy an entire island, which he has dubbed “Prince Island No. 1”.

On Monday, April 12, J. Prince, who was born James L. Smith, shared an Instagram video of a distant view of a small island where multiple large villas can be seen on the shoreline, as he filmed while coasting on a jet-ski in the ocean. “They said it couldn’t be done,” he says in the post. “They told me I was dreaming too big. They told me I was crazy. They said it was impossible. Now I done made the impossible, possible. Prince Island No. 1. Loyalty for life.”

Prince remained mum about the island’s location in the video — several years ago he was reported to have bought an island property in Belize, and this could be the now-developed property — but such a move should be well within his means, as has been active in the music industry since his label’s 1986 incorporation. He helped launch the careers of a plethora of popular Houston artists, including the Geto Boys, Pimp C, Slim Thug, Lil Flip, Bun B and more. He expanded his career into boxing when he managed Floyd Mayweather Jr. for four years beginning in 2000, and eventually took on other top boxing names like Diego Corrales and Andre Ward.

Fans went crazy over Prince’s major property investment announcement and left more than 4,100 comments praising him on the “boss move.”

J. Prince hit the ‘Gram with a not-so-humble flex. @jprincerespect/Instagram

Princely looks like he’s joined an elite club of fellow celebrities who’ve invested in their own private islands, including Jay-Z and Beyoncé, Eddie Murphy, Tyler Perry and Lenny Kravitz.