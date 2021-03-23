Fans Show Outpouring of Support for Bobby Brown After Son’s Autopsy Report Is Revealed on Anniversary of Whitney Houston’s Initial Coroner’s Report

Questions surrounding the sudden passing of Bobby Brown’s son Bobby Brown Jr. have finally been answered in an autopsy report eerily released nine years after an initial coroner’s report determined Whitney Houston’s cause of death.

On March 22, the Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s released a report determining the 28-year-old had a lethal combination of alcohol, cocaine, and fentanyl in his system at the time of his passing. His death was ultimately ruled an accident.

In November 2020 the songwriter was found unresponsive in his L.A. home. Reports say witnesses allegedly observed Brown consuming tequila and snorting the opioid Percocet. At the time the New Edition group member asked the public to pray for his family.

“Losing my son at this point in our lives has devastated my family. There are no words to explain the pain,” said Bobby.

Nine years ago Houston’s Feb. 12 drowning in a bathtub at the Beverly Hills Hotel was ruled an accident. A coroner’s report concluded the 48-year-old suffered from heart damage and had cocaine in her system.

“A 60 percent artery narrowing resulted in the finding of a heart condition. That condition, combined with chronic cocaine use, exacerbated the fact that she died of accidental drowning,” L.A. Coroner’s Chief of Operations Craig Harvey said in a statement on March 22, 2012.

Bobby and Houston’s only child together, Bobbi Kristina, met a similar demise at the age of 22. She was found unconscious in a bathtub at her Atlanta residence on Jan. 31, 2015. For seven months the family held out hope that a miracle recovery would take place as Bobbi lay unconscious and hooked to ventilators until July 26.

Her official cause of death was listed as lobar pneumonia. In addition the budding actress’ toxicology report showed marijuana, alcohol, benzoylecgonine (a cocaine-related substance), morphine all in her system when she was found unconscious in her home.

Since learning of the latest autopsy report for Bobby’s son, people online have shown an outpouring of support for the “King of R&B.”

“Bobby done been through so much😢”

“Wowwww I’m literally praying for Bobby that man been through so much!”

“Prayers for the brown family so much pain and trauma”

“This is actually so sad! He lost way too many children 🙏🏽🙏🏽”