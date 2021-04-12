Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Responds to Poll Showing That Almost Half of Americans Would Elect Him as President

Could a run for U.S. president be in the works for actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson? Some 46 percent of Americans would say yes to supporting “The Scorpion King” actor as a presidential candidate, according to a new Piplsay poll published by Newsweek.

The poll also found that 29 percent would support campaigns by both Johnson for president and actor Matthew McConaughey for Texas governor, with another 17 percent supporting Johnson’s run only.

HOLLYWOOD, CA – DECEMBER 10: Dwayne Johnson speaks at Kevin Hart’s Hand And Footprint Ceremony At the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX held at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 10, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

Johnson responded to the headline from Newsweek on his personal Instagram page.

“Humbling 🙏🏾🤯. I don’t think our Founding Fathers EVER envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack-wearing guy joining their club – but if it ever happens, it’d be my honor to serve you, the people. 🙏🏾💪🏾🇺🇸.”

Fans were 50/50 when it came to commenting on whether they would support Johnson’s run as president.

“I’m finna vote 😭cause I love him.”

“This why we in a mess we in NOW! Stop getting these celebrities to run for office 😂.”

“I mean, if Trump can be president, so can he.”

“Y’all make it like being president is easy.”

“Free gym memberships for all! 😂😂🙌🏻.”

“America is laughable at this point 😂🤦🏾‍♀️.”

Johnson running for president has been brought up on numerous occasions, including in the new comedy series “Young Rock,” based on the early life of the actor and wrestler.

In February, Johnson spoke with USA Today that he would genuinely run for president if people wanted him to.

“Truly, I mean that, and I’m not flippant in any way with my answer,” he said. “That would be up to the people. … So I would wait, and I would listen. I would have my finger on the pulse, my ear to the ground.”