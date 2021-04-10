Regé-Jean Page Reportedly Declined Massive Payout to Return for Guest Appearances on Season 2 of ‘Bridgerton’

By now, fans of the highly successful Netflix romance series “Bridgerton” are aware and distraught that their beloved actor Regé-Jean Page will not be returning for season 2.

Page, who starred in the role of Duke of Hastings Simon Bassett in the Shonda Rhimes production, had only signed on for a one-year deal. The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the show’s initial plan was to have each season focus on one of the eight different Bridgerton siblings and their quests for marriage — following the same direction as Julia Quinn’s bestselling book series on which the show is based.

UNSPECIFIED LOCATION – UNSPECIFIED DATE: In this screengrab, Regé-Jean Page plays Prince Charming during the Cinderella: A Comic Relief Pantomime for Christmas. Olivia Colman leads a stellar cast of actors, entertainers, and comedians in a very special stay-at-home adaptation of Cinderella for Comic Relief on Christmas Eve 2020. (Image by BBC/Comic Relief/Getty Images)

The media outlet also reported that an unidentified source close to the show revealed that Page was offered the chance to return as a guest star in three to five episodes of season 2 at a rate of $50,000 an episode, but declined for numerous reasons.

The 31-year-old was quoted telling Variety that he was drawn to “Bridgerton” because the role was a “one-season arc” with a “beginning, middle, end” that allowed him to come in, “contribute my bit, and then the Bridgerton family rolls on.”

This latest development did not seem to help heal the wounds of those still devasted by Page’s exit. One Twitter user wrote, “Aight. Im mad Regé-jean Page turned down Bridgerton’s offer to appear in 3-5 episodes next season for 50,000 each episode he would appear on.” They added, “COME ON SIMON DAMNIT !!! The show needs you 😫😭.”

However, Page’s departure doesn’t appear to be solely based on finances. Sources also claimed that the British actor is laser-focused on his budding film career. As previously reported, he is set to appear in a few upcoming projects, including Netflix spy thriller “The Gray Man” and the upcoming Paramount adaptation of “Dungeons & Dragons.”

Page formally said his goodbyes to fans with a social media post earlier this month when his departure made headlines. “The ride of a life time,” the actor wrote alongside a photo of himself mounted on a horse and dressed as his Simon Bassett character. “It’s been an absolute pleasure and a privilege to be your Duke. Joining this family – not just on screen, but off screen too. Our incredibly creative and generous cast, crew, outstanding fans – it’s all been beyond anything I could have imagined. The love is real and will just keep growing ❤️❤️❤️💫.”