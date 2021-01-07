‘He Totally Looks the Part’: Fans Petition to Get ‘Bridgerton’ Breakout Star Regé-Jean Page as the Next James Bond

Netflix’s recent Regency-era romance, “Bridgerton,” is proving to be very popular among its viewers, with one star in particular snatching the attention and perhaps the hearts of many.

The show’s breakout star Regé-Jean Page’s performance in the series about eight siblings from the powerful Bridgerton family attempting to find love seems to have been so well done that fans have now started petitioning to cast the 31-year-old as the next Bond agent — James Bond, that is.

London, England – January 29: Rege-Jean Page attends the dunhill & Dylan Jones Pre-BAFTA party at dunhill Bourdon House on January 29, 2020, in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for dunhill)

It’s best to note that the English actor may have started this bit of commotion when he tweeted on Dec. 16, a picture of himself as his “Bridgerton” character, Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, with the caption, “Regency, royalty.” He added, “Shaken and stirred. #Bridgerton.”

Those familiar with the Bond franchise know that the agent’s famous drink order is a martini, “shaken not stirred.” Not to mention, Daniel Craig is set to make his final appearance as the British Secret Intelligence agent in the upcoming film “No Time to Die.” So, a replacement will eventually be in order.

Nonetheless, fans are here for the idea and have already started expressing their approval across social media platforms. One Twitter user wrote, “Guys, GUYS, hear me out: Regé-Jean Page as the next Bond,” and attached a photo of the star sporting an all-black Bond-like suit.

Another person commented, “I am down for him he totally looks the part and bond is due for a big change.”

Someone else wrote, “As a super Bond fan (books and movies and even a college course 🤣) I would say AMEN to that! What a great actor to step into that role. He has that SPECIAL Bond appeal on screen when he talks, how he acts out the scenes etc.. (definitely hard to find in so many actors).”

“If it’s not gonna be Idris, I’m totally supportive of Rege-Jean Page as the next James Bond,” a fourth person expressed.

Several actors have been in the running for a spot as the next James Bond for some time now, including Tom Hardy, Idris Elba, and even actress Lashana Lynch — who, if she did snatch the position, would be the first female agent.

However, Variety recently put out a report that revealed Page’s chances at replacing Craig as the super spy had considerably lessened thanks to the success of his show “Bridgerton,” according to a British betting firm, Ladbrokes.

“Tom Hardy still leads the way as favorite, with James Norton close behind in second place. But it really is all to play for in the race for 007, and RJP has a great chance if the odds are anything to go by,” Ladbrokes representative Alex Apati said.