Kids R’ Kids Corporate Office Responds Following Swift Backlash from Viral Photo Appearing to Show White Children Eating While Black Children Wait

A Georgia day care is under fire after a screenshot of livestream classroom footage from the Roswell Kids R’ Kids location showed white children eating at tables as Black children waited.

Adryan McCauley, the father of a 2-year-old child who attended Kids ‘R’ Kids Learning Academy in Roswell, Georgia, a suburb just north of Atlanta, described to CBS46 what he believes the livestream footage of the classroom shows.

“They were skipping all of the Black kids, it seemed like,” said McCauley.

After the child’s parents saw the footage upon checking on their son, they took a screenshot and the boy’s mother immediately went to pick him up from the day care.

“All the white kids got their lunch, and all the Black kids had to wait,” McCauley added. His son can be seen in the screenshot of the livestream posted by the family. “From the videos and pictures that we saw today, we are just completely disturbed.”

The imaged has been shared widely on social media.

A Georgia daycare is under fire after a screenshot of livestream classroom footage from the Roswell Kids ‘R’ Kids location showed white children eating at tables as Black children waited. (Photo: @marquis_dagreat/Instagram)

He continued, “Mom went and picked him up immediately, and the director said, ‘I’m not really sure because I’m not in the classroom, maybe it’s a dietary thing,’” said McCauley.

In a statement, the Roswell day care outlet told CBS46. “We know the act was random, and the photo doesn’t show the entire room; we believe if the parents viewed the videos they would understand. I wish they could see the compassion we have.”

Along with the photo, McCauley expressed the unfortunate reality Black parents face when deciding which educational environment is best for their children. “As blacks we always strive to send our kids to schools in Suburban area’s, but I’m telling you first hand that is not always best. This is not a black or white issue this is simply wrong!”

On social media users shared the image and expressed frustration about the incident.

@heartdatrian4u/Twitter

One user wrote that there was “no way” the situation was just a coincidence.

@Ble88edK1ng/Twitter

Another requested the incident be investigated by the Georgia Department of Early Child Care.

@MsTab00/Twitter

David Vinson, president and CEO of Kids R’ Kids, responded to the controversy surrounding the image. “I wish that everybody would be able to see the video in entirety first and not just a snapshot,” he said, while not explaining why the company didn’t simply release the video for all to see.

He said he had reviewed the video and added, “Perception is unfortunately reality, and with the cancel culture, unfortunately, it’s the perception.”

Vinson’s expressions of how it was possible the screenshot was being misinterpreted seem to be at odds with the action his company took against the Roswell franchise. By late in the afternoon of April 8 Kids R’ Kids issued the family an apology and severed ties with the Roswell franchise.

“The interactions captured on video by one of our families, yesterday, is disturbing and not in accordance with the inclusive culture that we promote at Kids ‘R’ Kids amongst our families, their children or our staff,” the company said in a statement that went out over Vinson’s name.

“After further review and much consideration of the photo/video in question, our company has decided to terminate that franchisee’s Kids ‘R’ Kids contract and branding, effective immediately, leaving them to operate independently,” the statement continued.

The company said it would help families displaced by the decision find other daycare options.