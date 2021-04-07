‘I Can’t Keep Up’: Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena Seemingly Are Back on Good Terms After She Throws Him a Party, Fans Are Confused

Break up to make up. It seems like that is what Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena do. After mentioning divorce twice since their marriage and having public arguments on social media, it appears the “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” couple has reconciled once more.

On April 6, Safaree was surprised by Mena with a Caribbean-themed party in their backyard. The video he posted on Instagram shows Dancehall artist and their “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” co-star Spice performing at the couples’ house. But the surprise did not end there. It seems Mena also gifted her husband with a green, black and gold “jerk pan.”

Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena @safaree/Instagram

“It’s official I’m not leaving my house this summer 😂🇯🇲🇯🇲,” Safaree wrote. “My wife just surprised me and brought Jamaica to my backyard. I cannot believe I just walked in my yard and had @spiceofficial performing at my crib Yoooooo this was insaneee omg!!! Yooo thank you wooo much! WOWW I am speechless!!reggae Sumfest in my yard!!! The best part was the big picture of me in the back 🤣🤣🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲.”

The moment looked like such fun to some fans that some were partying with Samuels in the comments. Tom Hanks’s son, Chet Hanks, who is known for doing an impersonation of a Jamaican accent, wrote, “Bruh where tf was my invite.” One fan praised Mena for her efforts, saying, “Damn that look like Jamaica’s sun too 🤔 , she went all out 👏🏽👏🏽.” Even “Love and Hip Hop” star Yandy Smith-Harris had something to say about it. She said, “It ain’t even ya birthday!!! See Happy Wife Happy Life!! ❤️”

Neither Mena nor Samuels has given a reason behind the party, and Mena herself has not even posted about the event at all. It looks like the two may be back on good terms. But in February, the state of their marriage was not looking too good when Samuels tweeted that “getting married was 1 of my BIGGEST mistakes,” and Mena clapped back with the response “I absolutely agree with you on this.”

The two have been married since October 2019 and share a 1-year-old daughter named Safire Majesty. Mena also has a teenage son from a previous relationship.