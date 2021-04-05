‘You Should Try to See Why It Was Problematic’: Cher Apologizes for ‘Tone Deaf’ Tweet About George Floyd’s Death, Fans Reactions Are Mixed

Music and television icon Cher is clapping back at people who criticized her for commenting on how she may have helped in the moments leading up to George Floyd’s death.

The legendary singer has faced harsh criticism and accusations of having a “white savior complex” for her tweet sent out on April 2: “Was talking with Mom & She Said ‘I Watched Trial Of Policeman Who Killed George Floyd, & Cried’. I Said ‘Mom, I Know This Is Gonna Sound CRAZY, But.. I Kept Thinking …..Maybe If I’d Been There,…I Could’ve Helped.”

George Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes. (Photo: Official Justice For George Floyd/Facebook)

Social media erupted and subsequently provoked the singer to take down the tweet, but not before she sent a follow-up tweet telling white people to stand in solidarity with the Black community.

Whites Can No Longer Stand On The Side-

lines.We Must STAND In Solidarity With Our Blk

Brothers & Sisters In Every KU KLUX KLAN STATE.WE MUST🛑RACIST GOP

LAWMAKERS FROM TOTAL DOMINATION OF🇺🇸,&

DESTRUCTION OF DEMOCRATS.WE”MUST STOP”GOP BIGOTS FROM TAKING🇺🇸BACK 2 DAYS OF JIM CROW pic.twitter.com/lDc6BwKpFP — Cher (@cher) April 3, 2021

Now, doubling down on her stance, Cher says it was never her intention to offend anyone with her words, but that she remains firm on her ability to help others.

Wrestled With This Twt, Because I Thought some ppl wouldn’t understand, Or Believe an Entertainer Could have Honest emotions about a human Being,suffering & Dying,even if It’s Only Shown On tv. You Don’t Know What I’ve Done,Who I Am,Or What I Believe.I CAN,I HAVE,& I WILL..HELP — Cher (@cher) April 3, 2021

I Just got off phone With Friend Karen.Told her what Happened,& Realized,You Can Piss Ppl Off,& Hurt Them By Not Knowing Everything That’s”NOT Appropriate”To Say.I know Ppl Apologize When They’re In a Jam,BUT🤚🏼TO GOD🙏🏼,IM TRULY SORRY If I Upset AnyOne In Blk Community.I Know My❤️ — Cher (@cher) April 3, 2021

Reactions to her tweets are mixed. Some acknowledge the intent of Cher’s words, but also point out that her words were still problematic. Others shared they would have acted similarly in an attempt to save Floyd’s life.

“Cher, I love u, but it wasn’t just some people who didn’t understand. It was thousands of people who saw something wrong with what you said. No one is arguing the intention wasn’t good, but maybe you should try to see why it was problematic?”

“I am an old white lady too and I get what you meant by your tweet. You (& I) would have instinctively fiercely intervened.”

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 03: Cher attends opening night of “The Cher Show” at Neil Simon Theatre on December 3, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

“Stop. Just STOP! Be sorry. But being sorry “IF” you offended people of color is tone deaf. We’re all traumatized watching the trial. Show your ❤️ but don’t diminish the people who were actually there and tried to help by implying you could do something they couldn’t. So STOP!!!”

“A “desire to help” doesn’t exactly equate to actually helping. Which is the actual criticism.”

Floyd, a 46-year-old father of one, died as former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes during an arrest in May 2020. The trial for Chauvin, who is charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, began March 29.