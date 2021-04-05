‘What Every Dad Has to Go Through’: Fans Get a Good Laugh After Safaree Shows His Confused Infant Daughter Do This

Another day, another father-daughter moment with Safaree Samuels and his toddler daughter Safire Majesty.

On April 3, Samuels gave his fans a good laugh after uploading a photo of his daughter seemingly trying to get some milk from her father’s chest not knowing her father can’t produce milk. As her head is bent down by the right side of Safaree’s chest, he proceeds to snap a photo with an unreadable expression plastered on his face.

Safaree Samuels shares hilarious photo of his daughter unknowingly trying to take milk from his chest. (Photo: @safaree/Instagram)

He wrote, “This was the day she found out I don’t breast feed 🥴🥴😩😩😩 @safiremajesty.”

Fans cracked up over the hilarious moment in the comments. One person wrote, “What every dad has to go through 😂😂😂.”

“Them breast fed babies be determined 😂😂.”

“Lmfaooooo this is madd funny 😂😂😂,” said another person.

On Easter Sunday, Samuels gave his fans a peek into what he did for his 1-year-old. The “Love and Hip Hop” star dressed in an Easter bunny costume and presented his daughter with a gift basket. Then he took photos with her, danced along with her to his song “Credit,” and even rode on his ATV in the costume.

For the caption, he said, “The Easter bunny shot a video at my crib , wheelies and tried to scare my daughter .. smh he’s so disrespectful! Happy Easter tho ❤️❤️🤣🤣.”

Erica Mena (Photo: @iamerica_mena/Instagram

It’s not clear whether Erica Mena, who is Safire’s mother and Safaree’s estranged wife — evidenced by a Twitter outburst where they each hinted at divorce — was present for Easter, but she did upload a few of the same videos of Safaree dressed in the Easter bunny suit and Safire. It’s possible she could have been the cameraman behind the special moment, or she could have just reposted it to her Instagram story.

The one picture she did post the day before Easter showed Mena wearing a beautiful white two-piece outfit with white heels. “My Easter 🐣 Fit✨ @image_headquarters_,” she simply wrote in the caption.