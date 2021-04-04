‘Are We Watching the Same Show’: Reality Star Erica Mena Slams ‘Whack Individuals’ on ‘Love and Hip Hop,’ Fans Respond

Erica Mena took a trip down “Love and Hip Hop” memory lane, reflecting on who she was as a person on the old episodes.

On April 1, Mena tweeted, “Them old LLH reruns really make me shake my head. Lol I really gave some whack individuals my time and energy. It’s always a reminder that I really was more powerful than I thought I was at the time tho. I went after things no one had the guts to do then. Now everyone wanna….😂.”

Erica Mena @iamerica_mena/Instagram

It’s not clear what specific individuals on the show Mena is calling “whack.” Even people commenting on her post were confused a bit about what she meant in her tweet. One person wrote, “Everyone wanna what?…Lol what exactly did you do?” Someone else insisted Mena was the problematic one on the show. They wrote, “Are we watching the same show bc… she was one of the wack ass individuals of which she speaks of.”

Just like several people on the L&HH franchise, the mother of two has had beef with several of her castmates like Kimbella, Nya Lee, and Tiffany Foxx; she’s physically fought with each. The show’s viewers have also seen Mena get into it with her lovers. The beginning and end of her relationships with entertainment manager Rich Dollaz and singer/video vixen Cyn Santana all played out on the VH1 reality show.

She’s currently married to another “Love and Hip Hop” cast member, Safaree Samuels, with whom she also has a daughter. Although the two seemed good most of the time on the show, away from the show’s spotlight their marriage seems to be hanging on by a thread.

After already hinting about divorce in November and making up with his wife later on, Samuels made a statement in February alluding to a split with Mena again. He tweeted that “getting married was 1 of my BIGGEST mistakes.” Mena responded with two tweets. In one of them, she said, “I absolutely agree with you on this.”