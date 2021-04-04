CelebSpotting: The Currys on “Sesame Street,” Keke Palmer in the Studio, Wizkid in Ghana and More

Some of our favorite celebrities ventured out into the world for work, special occasions and fun times this week.
A Vision In Black
Tracee Ellis Ross strikes a pose while doing a photo shoot to showcase her look for the 2021 NAACP Image Awards.
Coming Soon
Keke Palmer wraps up on her last recording session for her next album.
Most Important Meal of the Day
Ayesha and Steph Curry stop by “Sesame Street” to talk about the importance of having a healthy breakfast every day.
Bikini Babe
Lori Harvey shows off her body-ody-ody in a gorgeous yellow swimsuit while poolside.
Reunited
Will Smith and Martin Lawrence accept the 2021 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Motion Picture for their work in “Bad Boys for Life.”
Date Night
Simone Biles enjoys a smooch with her boyfriend Jonathan Owens in Texas.
Worldwide
Wizkid serves a colorful look while enjoying some time in Accra, Ghana.
Balloons and Boats
Alexis Skyy living her best life on her way to Tropical Bliss in Montego Bay, Jamaica.
Fiesta Time
Joseline Hernandez pops out in style to attend a quinceañera.
Power Couple
Ciara and Russell Wilson serve marriage goals while modeling ‘fits from their new clothing brand.