‘I Am a Strong Person, But I Am Not Made of Steel’: Alex Beresford Leaves Social Media Over Racist Comments After Taking Over for Piers Morgan on ‘GMB’

British broadcaster Alex Beresford is opening up about the “relentless racism” he’s faced since his dramatic on-air faceoff with former “Good Morning Britain” colleague Piers Morgan last month.

In an essay for The Telegraph, the 40-year-old spoke on how the aftermath of his exchange with Morgan has forced him to step away from his social media platforms.

“Three weeks ago, I took part in a television debate about the decision of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to publicly reveal the racism they claimed to have suffered as members of the Royal Family and the impact on their mental health,” Beresford wrote.

“Since then, I have been subjected to relentless racism myself on social media. I haven’t announced it (like the former Arsenal player Thierry Henry did this week when he publicly quit social media, in response to anonymous racist bullying), but I have been forced to step away from Twitter and Facebook myself, because it was getting too much. I am a strong person, but I am not made of steel.”

Alex Beresford. (Photo: @alexberesfordtv/Instagram)

Aforementioned, in early March, Beresford, and Morgan engaged in an explosive debate after the weatherman called Morgan out for remarks he made regarding former actress Meghan Markle. Morgan said that he did not believe Markle’s allegations against the royal family during a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

While discussing the interview during an episode of “GMB,” Beresford told Morgan, “I understand that you don’t like Meghan Markle. You’ve made it so clear a number of times on this program, and I understand that you had a personal relationship with Meghan Markle, and she cut you off.” He continued, “Has she said anything about you after she cut you off? She’s entitled to cut you off if she wants to. And yet you continue to trash her.”

Furious with Beresford’s comments, Morgan stormed off set. One day later, his co-host announced his departure from the series. In the wake of Morgan’s absence, several people have been filling in for Morgan, including Beresford. However, viewers quickly vocalized their dismay with his new position, with some even calling him “rude” and “confrontational.”

Beresford described the ordeal as “just the past few weeks of my own, very much lived experience of racism in Britain.” As the son of a white mother and Guyanese father, the media personality said Markle’s interview resonated with him, as she too is biracial, and ultimately prompted him to defend her during his debate with Morgan.

“Growing up mixed-race was at times a lonely journey, but it’s also beautiful discovering yourself and finding out where you stand. Of course, all of us, regardless of colour are trying to find our place in this world, and it’s great having two very different points of origin, but there are times when you feel like you’re being pulled in both directions,” he continued. “Thankfully, I feel very well balanced.” And to his critics who feel as though he’s never defended his white heritage, Beresford said, “That’s simply because it’s never been attacked, but I’d stand just as strong.”

The weatherman concluded his essay by calling for people to have those “difficult conversations” on race. He added, “Part of that process might just have to be agreeing to disagree.”