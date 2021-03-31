‘We Been Talking Like This for Years’: Kevin Durant Apologizes After Actor Michael Rapaport Shares Clips from a Heated Exchange

Actor Michael Rapaport recently shared a private and heated conversation between him and Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant.

On Monday, March 30, the “Higher Learning” star shared several screenshots of Durant’s rant, which appeared to date back to last year. The argument seemingly began when Rapaport criticized Durant’s post-game interview with TNT analyst Charles Barkley after Brooklyn’s season-opening win against the Golden State Warriors in December 2020.

“I receive threats and disgusting messages DAILY, but never in my wildest dreams did I think @KDTrey5 would be among them,” Rapaport wrote on Tuesday afternoon. “The 🐍 himself is now threatening me, bringing up my wife and wants to fight. This is supposed to be America’s sweetheart right?”

Durant threw several insults at the sports podcaster, including calling him a “Piece of sh-t” and a “C-nt.” He added, “Chuck doesnt need u as a security u pale pasty c-m guzzling b-tch. I swear ima spit in your face when I see your dirty a–. Bet your life on it.” Durant went on to ask the actor for his address in an attempt to meet up. Durant later brought up the actor’s wife, stating, “Your wife doesn’t even respect your bitch ass,” Durant added.

Durant seemingly confirmed the DMs were authentic in response to a Twitter user and ultimately apologized. “Me and mike talk CRAZIER than this on the regular and today he’s pissed….My bad mike, damn!!”

Durant later addressed the situation in Rapaport’s comments section on Instagram, writing, “Wow u acting brand new now??” He added, “We been talking like this for years and u get serious today. Wowww. Smhhh.” He later apologized to the actor, writing, “I WOULD NEVER FIGHT MIKE… THE PORTNOY THING WAS TOO FAR I SEE…..my bad I apologize.”

Rapaport, however, did not accept the athlete’s apology. In a response on Twitter, the actor denied that he and Durant spoke to each other in that manner routinely. On Twitter, he wrote, “No we don’t P—y.” He added, “Don’t ever threaten me or speak on my wife P—y.”

While Rapaport may not have accepted Durant’s expression of regret, social media seemingly concluded, no harm, no foul. Many took to their platform and sided with the athlete, including one Twitter user who wrote, “I don’t know if those DMs from Kevin Durant are real, but if they are Michael Rapaport is soft! How do you talk down on a man then leak his response when he confronts you like one? 😂🌽.”

Another person commented, “KD using C*nt as an insult is fuckin crazy lol Also, threatening violence to Michael Rapaport is literally the most endearing thing Kevin Durant has ever done.”

Durant’s heated exchange with Rapaport could cost him as the NBA has punished players in the past for using anti-gay rhetoric, including the late Kobe Bryant and LA Clippers guard Rajon Rondo, who were both fined for using homophobic slurs.