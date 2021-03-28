Report: Halle Berry No Longer Has to Pay $16,000 Per Month In Child Support as Court Cuts Payments In Half

Actress Halle Berry has received good news from the court about her child support payments with her ex, Gabriel Aubry.The Blast reports, citing unnamed sources close to the situation, that the “Catwoman” actress’s child support payments to Aubry for their daughter Nahla have been cut in half from $16,000 to $8,000 per month.

The Oscar-winning actress reportedly will pay Aubry $85,000 in retroactive support, and she will have to continue to fund Nahla’s private school tuition and health insurance coverage.

Halle Berry. (Photo: @halleberry/Instagram)

The initial child support ruling was based on Berry and Aubry’s incomes, EOnline reported. Berry made around $4.7 million in a nine-month time-span in 2012, while her ex made $192,921 over 12 months from October 2011 to October 2012.

Berry’s child support payments were brought to the surface again when the actress took to Instagram last month with a picture quote saying, “Women don’t owe you sh–.”

“& that’s on mary had a little lamb,” Berry added to the caption. A fan took to the comments and wrote: “Halle Berry owes alimony and child support to that cr– that called her the N-word though.”

Berry responded in a now-deleted post, writing, “it takes great strength every day to pay it. And BTW, it’s wrong, and it’s extortion!”

“Do you believe that men paying alimony and child support is wrong? And is it extortion?” another fan asked Berry.

“I’m not going to speak on alimony as I have never asked for it, nor have I ever paid it,” the actress made clear.

“However, as for child support, I feel I can speak on it as I’ve been paying it for a decade now. I feel if a woman or man has to pay support that is way more than the reasonable needs to help SUPPORT the child, I think that is wrong!”

Berry continued on, writing that she believes that both men and women are financially responsible for taking care of the children in today’s time, and both parties must make an effort to do so.

“The way many laws are set up, people are allowed to USE children in order to be awarded money to live a lifestyle that not only they did not earn, but that is way above and beyond the child’s reasonable needs, and that is ‘THE WRONG’ and where I see the abuse,” Berry said.

Berry is also still battling a divorce from French film actor Oliver Martinez. The two share a son, 7-year-old Maceo Robert Martinez.

Her divorce from Martinez was announced in 2015. Vanity Fair reported that Berry does not pay child support for Maceo because the divorce proceedings are still in motion.

Berry is currently in a relationship with her new beau, singer Van Hunt. While she still has to pay a significant amount of money to her ex Aubry, the cut in child support is a big win for the Hollywood star.