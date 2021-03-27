‘I’m One Pen Signage Away’: Kirk Franklin’s Son Kerrion Threatens to Change His Last Name Amid Leaked Tirade Controversy

“I’m still his dad and when it becomes aggressive, I’ve got to have respect.”

These are the words of Kirk Franklin on a recent visit to the “Tamron Hall Show.” The Grammy Award-winning gospel singer joined his wife Tammy to discuss their blended family and his imperfections as a father after his private conversation with his estranged son Kerrion Franklin was leaked by the son.

“When yo’ b—h ass start being disrespectful, get yo’ skinny motherf—-n’ ass out the … I put my foot in your ass,” Franklin said to Kerrion in the now-viral conversation.

Kerrion Franklin is Kirk’s oldest son with former girlfriend Shawn Ewing. Kerrion was born in 1988 when Kirk was 18. As a kid, Kerrion appeared in the Franklin family cover shoot with Jet Magazine in 1998 and again in 2006.

According to Kerrion, these photos were the last time the family was photographed together, giving clues to the beginning of a relationship they both describe as ‘toxic.’

Kerrion’s mother has spoken out about the situation, defending Kirk as a great co-parent while admitting they both haven’t been the perfect parents.

“I know I’ve hurt Kerrion. I know Kirk has probably hurt Kerrion in some ways being teenage parents trying to maneuver around this thing called life in the role of a mother and a father. We don’t deny that,” said Ewing.

Celebrities have also spoken out about Kirk’s leaked conversation, many defending the gospel star.

“Kirk was a man before he was a gospel singer, Kirk was a sinner before he got saved, Kirk is a sinner today,” said Steve Harvey on his morning show.

“I don’t think Kirk Franklin owed anyone an apology,” said radio host Ricky Smiley.

Kerrion has stood by his decision to leak the audio and claims his father is playing “mind games.” In an Instagram live conversation with “Larry Reid Live” on March 23, the producer threatened to change his name.

“I’m a hair away from changing my last name. I’m one pen signage away from changing my last name,” said Kerrion.