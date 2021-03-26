‘Where Are All the Big Girls?’: Lizzo to Spotlight Full-Figured Talent In Amazon Series

Lizzo is ready to bring some “Good As Hell” full-figured performers to her team and she’s giving them their shine in the process.

The “Truth Hurts” artist is set to executive produce and star in a yet-to-be-titled reality series on Amazon Prime following her search for curvy dancers and models, according to Deadline. The series is currently casting and in development. Lizzo shared the good news on her social media via an Instagram video while rocking a bikini top and matching pants with a beautiful ocean view behind her.

Lizzo’s first TV series tied to her Amazon Studios deal is in development. Photo: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

“I BEEN WAITING FOR THIS ONE! Are you a full figured dancer or model? Have you felt underrepresented and under appreciated? THEN I’M LOOKIN FOR YOU!” she exclaimed in her post caption. “It’s time to find my dream team of beautifully talented big grrrls and @amazonstudios is helping ya grrrl on this journey! We are casting NOW so head to BigGrrrls.com to apply. @AmazonPrimeVideo – it’s time to change the game!”

In the video, the singer reiterates her announcement and casting information in her own special Lizzo way. “Where are all the big girls? That’s what I want to know. So me and Amazon are going to find out,” she said. “I’m developing an unscripted show with Amazon to find my next crew of big girl dancers and models. So bring yourself and that ass,” she demanded before two of her friends jumped in asking to join the team before they started showing off their twerking skills.

The show is the first to come out of a first-look deal that the Grammy Award-winning multi-talent struck with the streaming service in August 2020, through which she reportedly will develop and produce an unscripted series for the network.

“I’m so excited to partner with the amazing team at Amazon,” Lizzo said in a statement. “Thank you to Jen Salke and the rest of the team for making this dream come true. I can’t wait to get started and share my vision with the world.”

Amazon Studios remarked that the “Lizzo is one of the most exciting, creative, joyful artists in the industry, and it is such a pleasure to announce this new deal with her,” added Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “She has such a unique perspective and we’re so excited to hear her ideas for new content that our Prime Video customers are sure to love.”

Lizzo announces a casting call for her upcoming Amazon reality series. Photo: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

The “Cuz I Love You” performer is widely known for her body positivity messages as well as her talent as a singer/rapper/flautist, but hopes to see society move past the term and into subconscious acceptance. “I think it’s lazy for me to just say I’m body positive at this point,” she told Vogue during an October 2020 interview. “It’s easy. I would like to be body-normative. I want to normalize my body. And not just be like, ‘Ooh, look at this cool movement. Being fat is body positive.’ No, being fat is normal. I think now, I owe it to the people who started this to not just stop here. We have to make people uncomfortable again so that we can continue to change. Change is always uncomfortable, right?”

It didn’t take long after Lizzo’s post for eager fans to flood her comments and let her know they’re on the way.

“Sign me upppppo 😍”

“Yasssss!!!! Definitely applying”

“I NEVER DANCED IN MY LIFE BUT ILL LEARN FOR MISS LIZZO”

The “Good As Hell” singer is no stranger to being in front of the cameras, unrelated to her memorable music performances. She made her big-screen debut in 2019’s sexy drama “Hustlers,” appearing opposite Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, and Keke Palmer.