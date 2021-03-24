‘Oh Yes!’: Fans Voice Their Approval to Potentially Have ‘RHOP’ Star Dr. Wendy Osefo Replace Sharon Osbourne on ‘The Talk’ Pending the Show’s Return

While the future of Sharon Osbourne’s position on the daytime television talk show “The Talk” remains to be told, one television personality is ready to throw her hat in the ring for Osbourne’s role.

The “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Dr. Wendy Osefo recently wrote on Twitter that she’d be interested in appearing on the show as their new host. “So I hear @TheTalkCBS may be having an open seat soon 😇,” the reality star wrote earlier last week. She added, “Who can connect me to the right person to fill that seat?! #ClaimingIt 🙏🏾🤞🏾.”

Dr. Wendy Osefo. (Photo: @wendyosefo/Instagram)

She later reposted a screenshot of the tweet onto her Instagram page. She captioned the photo “God’s Plan 💫✨” and tagged “TheTalkCBS.” Most folks appeared to be open to the idea of having Wendy on the show, including one Instagram user who wrote, “You can be similar to what Sunny Hostin is on The View! It’d be a good look.” Another user commented, “Omg you’d be amazinggggg on the talk.”

“I like this look on you than the RHOP! I hope you can get it,” a third expressed.

Dr. Wendy Osefo. @wendyosefo/Instagram

One Twitter user commented, “Oh yes! Because I know you would have gotten Ms O all the way together… in a dignified fashion at that.”

Oh yes! Because I know you would have gotten Ms O all the way together… in a dignified fashion at that. — that’s a good look (@BigMike825) March 17, 2021

Still, some were uninterested in seeing Osefo on another show, citing that they’ve seen enough of her on “RHOP.”

Chilllle we didn’t like seeing you on #RHOP what makes you think we want to see you on #TheTalkCBS pic.twitter.com/uZpMgEKIAH — Ashley Spitzer-Swallows (@LilMdeLacruz) March 17, 2021

The political commentator already has quite the résumé. Among many of her accolades, the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority member is also a contributor at the digital media company The Hill, She is the founder and chief executive officer of 1954 Equity — an organization geared toward providing tools, mentorship, and resources for underrepresented minorities so they can thrive in higher education. And when she’s not speaking on world news, the mommy of three is also an assistant professor at Johns Hopkins School of Education.

Osefo doesn’t shy away from speaking her mind, as she’s done so numerous times on the Bravo reality show. During the recent season of “RHOP,” Wendy revealed on air that she wanted to leave her professorship to pursue a full-time career in pop culture and political commentary. “The Talk” seemingly would be a step in that direction.

The show is currently on a break that was recently extended for a second time pending an investigation into Osbourne’s behavior on set following an explosive exchange on March 10 with co-host Sheryl Underwood.