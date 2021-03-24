‘It’s Not a Beef’: Joe Budden Responds to Rumors of Co-Hosts Rory and Mal Departing the ‘Joe Budden Podcast’

Rapper turned podcasting savant Joe Budden has reached a new turning point in his media career with the “Joe Budden Podcast,” and fans appeared to be worried.

When the weekly episode was uploaded on Saturday, March 20, it was missing two of its co-hosts Rory and Mal. Fans had long speculated that tensions were high following some incidents on the show and their fallout with former business partners Spotify. So when the two men were absent, rumblings on the internet began claiming that the two had left the show. After an immense amount of inquiry from fans, Budden and his fourth co-host, Parks, addressed the situation.

L-R) Rory. Joe Budden, Parks, Mal. Photo: @Joebudden / Instagram

On the Wednesday, March 24 episode titled “Tea Leaves,” the “Pump It Up” emcee, joined by interim co-hosts Savon and Ice, explained that Rory and Mal were taking a break while they resolved some of their personal grievances.

“I’ll eliminate some of the suspense,” Joe said towards the 15-minute mark. “This is Rory’s seat, and this is Mal’s seat. Whenever they feel like returning to their seats, then they’ll return to their seats. And then what will happen is the same thing when your star player comes back to the team.”

He continued, “Sometimes in friendship and business, everyone needs to take a step back and go to their respective corners. Sometimes everyone’s perspective and perception on how to go about that and how it should be executed is different.”

Parks attempted to offer his perspective on the situation explaining the difficulties that arise when friendship and business dealings cross paths. “I been doing business with Joe Budden for a very long time,” he expressed. “I don’t come to you with business sh-t because we have to keep doing sh-t … other people should probably have somebody else to talk to you or one of your professionals.” Parks maintained that Rory and Mal’s “beef” did not stem from financial disparities, to which Budden responded, “It’s not a beef.”

He added, “Nobody has communicated a beef. What they have communicated to me is something is wrong. Whether that be in our friendship, how we’re speaking to each other, the respect level.”

Fans of the show shared their thoughts on the matter, with many believing that Budden’s ego had gotten too heavy to bear over the years and that business dealings weren’t in Mal and Rory’s best interest.

One user on Twitter wrote, “I also feel that Joe should give Mal and Rory more decision making when it comes to the podcast but it is called The Joe Budden podcast though.” They added, “But if they don’t resolve the issues, it won’t last without Rory and Mal.”

Several others encouraged the group to work out their differences, including one person who commented, “Joe Budden podcast has been my go to on runs now for at least 4-5 years. Hope they get this Rory & Mal situation figured out, because it for sure won’t be the same if they leave.”

“The Joe Budden Podcast breaking up after Joe got some child to finally say “New Rory and Mal” for the intro would break my heart,” expressed another.