‘That’s How You Make King Moves’: Joe Budden Launches ‘The Joe Budden Network’ In Response to Alleged Lowball Offer from Spotify

Joe Budden was in a recent contract dispute with Spotify, the company that hosted his show “The Joe Budden Podcast with Rory and Mal.” That working relationship has now ended, and the former rapper has announced a new venture called The Joe Budden Network that is slated to run on most digital streaming platforms.

Budden shared the news on Instagram on Wednesday, Sept. 23, and also announced a new podcast, “See, The Thing Is,” hosted by singer Bridget Kelly, content creator Mandi B, and rapper Olivia Dope, which will start next month.

Joe Budden launched “The Joe Budden Network” that will house a podcast called “See, The Thing Is.” (Photo: @joebudden/Instagram)

“I always say on the pod there are too many topics that we can’t and shouldn’t touch.. and that women get to have all the fun… So I’m extremely proud/eager to introduce our new podcast ‘See, The Thing Is,'” wrote Budden. “Starting 10/6 & every Tuesday thereafter you can hear these amazing ladies talk their s–t (on most dsps), not sure what they’ll say because I’m staying outta women’s business lol… But they’re bold, committed, opinionated and have a lot to say.”

Budden went into detail last month on his podcast about his dispute with Spotify, which centered on the two sides being unable to strike a deal in negotiations to renew his contract. He called their offer a “bum-ass deal” and refused to accept it. The New Jersey native’s podcast was rated No. 1 in the past and was 15th on Spotify’s podcast chart as recently as August.

The “Love & Hip-Hop” cast member also claimed that Spotify closed a $250 million deal with podcast and website The Ringer as he made his point about feeling low-balled. However, Variety reports that Spotify’s deal with The Ringer was for $196 million.

“The Joe Budden Podcast with Rory and Mal,” a twice-weekly show that ran on Spotify since 2018 — with later uploads to YouTube — last aired exclusively on Spotify on Sept. 19 with episode 382.

“Spotify never cared about this podcast individually. Spotify only cared about our contribution to the platform,” Budden said in August on his podcast, while also accusing the company of “pillaging” his audience.

A representative from Spotify responded to his claim.

“It was our desire to keep Joe Budden on Spotify,” read a statement. “As Joe referenced on his show, we made him a considerable offer, one that was significantly larger and many times the value of the existing agreement and reflective of the current market and size of his audience. Unfortunately, we could not come to terms and we respect his wishes to find a new home for his show.”

Many congratulated Budden after he announced his network and said it was the right move to make after arguing with Spotify.

“Now that’s how you make KING 👑 moves 🚀,” one person wrote.

“Whoa!!!!😮🤭😩😩🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾❤️❤️❤️❤️ HERE FOR THIS!!!” wrote another.

Kelly also posted a message about Budden’s network, while expressing excitement about her podcast. “Can’t wait to bring you political incorrectness packaged in Black girl magic every Tuesday starting Oct. 6th on the @joebuddennetwork,” she wrote.

For now, Budden’s original podcast appears to be on hiatus.