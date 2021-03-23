‘Show Off Them Teeth’: Fans React to Grill-less 21 Savage and His Pearly Whites



21 Savage is blinding fans with his smile, and it’s not because of his usual gold grill.

The 28-year-old “Runnin” rapper grinned from ear to ear in his March 21 Instagram post. In the images, 21 Savage is kicked back on lounge chairs and relaxed in a blue Prada jacket and matching shorts as he tries not to blind followers with his perfect smile.

21 Savage and his teeth. @21savage/Instagram

Although he didn’t give any insight into his decision to remove the grill, the “Bank Account” rapper certainly has plenty of reasons to smile. After appearing in the 2016 Off-White’s AW16 lookbook, 21 Savage teamed back up with designer Virgil Abloh to appear in luxury brand Louis Vuitton’s men’s summer ’21 capsule collection campaign. Both 21 and Abloh, who is the menswear artistic director for the brand, debuted the campaign’s concept video on their social media pages on March 13.

The rapper previously stated that he’s “always been interested in looking put-together,” which plays a role in his interest in fashion and possibly his inspiration for trying out the more natural look. “I’ve always been interested in looking put-together, which I guess, by default, is an interest in fashion.”

Opting to let the joy in the photos speak for itself, the “Mr. Right Now” artist didn’t include a caption; however, with more than 1.5 million likes and over 12,900 comments, his friends and fans said everything that needed to be said.

Fans were certainly surprised to see the rapper minus his signature gold grill but appeared to largely agree that the dental update is a good one.

“New teeth new you”

“Had to show off them teeth without showing off them teeth 😂”

“That boy got them teeth 😂😂😂”

“Wayment .. he looking kinda delicious here 🥴🤤”

“Mf got them TEEFS”

21 Savage is the latest rapper to decide to ditch his golds in 2021. In January, Plies made the choice to set his teeth free from the bondage of grills and even went so far as to hold a funeral for the mouthpieces, which he shared on social media.