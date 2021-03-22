‘You’re Very Obsessed’: Michelle Obama Calls Out Jimmy Kimmel for Asking About Her Sex Life

Don’t mess with Michelle — Jimmy Kimmel learned that firsthand, as a probing question about the sex life of Michelle Obama got turned back on him by the former first lady in a sly rebuke.

Obama virtually dropped by ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on March 16 to discuss her new Netflix food show for kids, “Waffles + Mochi.”

The conversation eventually wound down to more discreet topics, and when Kimmel asked about the Obamas’ sex life, she quickly cut him off at the pass.

Television host Jimmy Kimmel (L) alongside First Lady Michelle Obama (R) during the White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington, DC, April 28, 2012. The annual event, which brings together Hollywood celebrities, news media personalities and Washington correspondents, features comedian Jimmy Kimmel as the host. AFP PHOTO / Saul LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/GettyImages)

“A couple of years ago, I interviewed you in Tacoma, Washington, in front of a big group of people,” Kimmel said. “You were on your book tour. We had a great talk, it was a lot of fun, and everyone was very excited to see you. I asked you a question that night — and I actually asked your husband this question as well, and he kicked it back to you.”

“I asked you, on the night that Seal Team Six took out Osama bin Laden at your husband’s order, did you and your husband make love that night to celebrate?”

Obama cleverly sidestepped the question, turning the inquiry back on the late night show host instead.

“I have to tell your audience that, for some very sick reason, you’re very obsessed with this portion of that major historical achievement in a way that no one else is,” she replied. “No one in the history of all the conversations I’ve had, has anybody drilled down on this particular point but you, Jimmy Kimmel.”

“You’re still that little boy in your bedroom, under the cover with the flashlight, going ‘I hope nobody sees me,'” she teasingly added.

She later shut him down with an “I’m still pleading the Fifth,” which is little more than what her husband responded with when asked the same question by Kimmel in November of last year.

“So, a personal question: I asked this question of your wife — I interviewed her in Tacoma last year — and she told me that, she said, ‘The next time I see you, I will tell you the answer and I will tell you a story.’ But I haven’t seen her,” Kimmel explained. “So, on the night you did kill bin Laden, did you and Michelle make love?”

The former president actually relented a little to Kimmel’s questioning by giving a little insight into the Obamas’ private life.

“I suspect that she was asleep,” he said. “’Cause the truth of the matter is, most of the time by the time I was done working she’d be snoozing. So, Michelle goes to bed about 9 o’clock.”

While Kimmel joked that he was avoiding his query, Barack shot back with, “It’s not an excuse, it’s a lament.”