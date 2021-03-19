‘You Put the Hot In Hotlanta’: Kandi Burruss’ New Hair Color and Tiny Waist Cause a Frenzy In the Star’s Comments Section

Kandi Burruss set her followers’ Instagram timelines ablaze with her ginger-colored tresses and burnt shimmery orange jumpsuit on March 17 after sharing a stream of photos showcasing her new look. In the first image, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star is seen sitting as she smiles ear to ear.

Burruss also flaunted her snatched waist in the second snapshot while placing one arm on her hip and the other in her hair. The singer captioned the upload, “I don’t just dream. I plan. Then I put the plan into action. That’s the only way to do it! 💪🏾.” The following day, Burruss gave fans an inside view of the photo shoot by sharing a behind-the-scenes video while promoting her new single. Many of Burruss’ followers exulted over her jaw-dropping new look.

Kandi Burruss’ jaw-dropping new look stopped fans in their tracks on March 17 with her new hair color and shimmery jumpsuit. Photo:@kandi/Instagram

While Burruss captivated many people with her enrapturing look, a couple of followers pointed out her tiny figure. One asked the reality star the secret behind her snatched torso. “Gorgeous…what is your secret your waist is so small.” One Instagram user praised Burruss. “You better be snatched MS KANDI TUCKER🙌🙌🙌🙌🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

The mother of three revealed last year in a series of Instagram Story videos her game plan to lose the 20 pounds she gained during quarantine with her cousin, who is a personal trainer.

The “RHOA” star said in the September 2020 recording, “This is my first day back to working out. I gained 20 pounds since May. Since, you know … well, not at the beginning of COVID. The beginning of COVID, I was working out and I was in shape. And even then, I wanted to lose 10 pounds, but I ended up getting lax and comfortable, and I ended up gaining 20.”

She added, “So that means I have 30 pounds of which I really would like to lose. And I just want to better myself overall. I just want to get used to making working out a part of my regular routine.”

Burruss ended the video by informing fans that her cousin would come and help her with the daily at-home workouts scheduled for 7 a.m. “He got up and came to my house at 7 a.m. for us to work out. It’s gonna be our regular time. So, I hope that I can stick to this.”

Health has been a huge part of the Burruss household. In 2018, the Xscape singer gushed over her eldest child Riley Burruss’ 52-pound weight loss by posting a side-by-side before-and-after photo with a congratulatory post.

She said, “I’m so proud of my baby @rileyburruss! Last year (around September I think) Riley decided to get serious about being fit. With the help of her trainer @iamthekingoffitness she’s lost 52lbs!!!! & she did it the right way by working out 5 days a week & watching her calorie intake.”