‘She’s Looking for the Next Sibling’: Fans Joke About Safaree and Erica Mena Having a New Baby Despite Their Last Debate Regarding Divorce

Safaree Samuels is having some more daddy-daughter time with his 1-year-old daughter Safire Majesty.

In a March 15 Instagram video, Samuels shows his daughter standing on her feet with her hands and head planted on the floor. As she tried to sit, she fell backward on the carpet, laid on her back and flipped over to her stomach.

Safaree Samuels and his daughter Safire Majesty (Photo: @safaree/Instagram)

โ€œWhatever she looking for gave her a wake up call ๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚ #whatsibling you looking for๐Ÿค”๐Ÿ˜‚ Today Maje learned about gravity ๐ŸŒš I canโ€™t believe I got this on tape ๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚ @safiremajesty am I wrong for this ๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚ I am hysterical,โ€ Samuels wrote in the caption.

Fans couldnโ€™t help but laugh at the video after realizing she was okay. One person said, โ€œ๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚ I watched this like 40 times already,โ€ and someone else wrote, โ€œMaje lol ๐Ÿ˜‚ she was trying to do headtop lol ๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿคธ๐Ÿพโ€โ™€๏ธ๐Ÿคธ๐Ÿพโ€โ™€๏ธ๐Ÿคธ๐Ÿพโ€โ™€๏ธ.โ€

Other fans seemed to agree with Samuels’ myth about her looking for another sibling. One follower wrote, โ€œMy Salvadoran grandma always told us that when babies do this, youโ€™re about to be a PAPI!!! Congratsโ€ฆ.A NEW BABY IS ON THE WAY CONGRATS YALL๐Ÿ™Œ๐Ÿฝ๐Ÿฅณ๐Ÿฅณ.โ€ Someone else said, โ€œShe’s looking for next sibling ๐Ÿ˜๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚.โ€

It’s hard to say if Samuels would be having his second child with his wife Erica Mena, as to fans they seemingly aren’t on good terms. Last month, they took shots at each other on Twitter and even hinted at divorce for the second time since they have been married.

Alo, Mena revealed in a โ€œLove and Hip Hopโ€ special that Samuels did not want her to have another child because he allegedly believed she got โ€œtoo bigโ€ during her pregnancy. Mena also said Samuels knew that she wanted more kids and that he should have said he did not want any additional children before they got married.

Mena and Samuels tied the knot in October 2019. They have their daughter Safire together, and Mena has a teenage son, King Conde, from a previous relationship.