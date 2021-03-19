‘She’s Looking for the Next Sibling’: Fans Joke About Safaree and Erica Mena Having a New Baby Despite Their Last Debate Regarding Divorce

Safaree Samuels is having some more daddy-daughter time with his 1-year-old daughter Safire Majesty.

In a March 15 Instagram video, Samuels shows his daughter standing on her feet with her hands and head planted on the floor. As she tried to sit, she fell backward on the carpet, laid on her back and flipped over to her stomach.

Safaree Samuels and his daughter Safire Majesty (Photo: @safaree/Instagram)

“Whatever she looking for gave her a wake up call 😂😂 #whatsibling you looking for🤔😂 Today Maje learned about gravity 🌚 I can’t believe I got this on tape 😂😂😂 @safiremajesty am I wrong for this 😂😂 I am hysterical,” Samuels wrote in the caption.

Fans couldn’t help but laugh at the video after realizing she was okay. One person said, “😂😂😂😂 I watched this like 40 times already,” and someone else wrote, “Maje lol 😂 she was trying to do headtop lol 😂🤸🏾‍♀️🤸🏾‍♀️🤸🏾‍♀️.”

Other fans seemed to agree with Samuels’ myth about her looking for another sibling. One follower wrote, “My Salvadoran grandma always told us that when babies do this, you’re about to be a PAPI!!! Congrats….A NEW BABY IS ON THE WAY CONGRATS YALL🙌🏽🥳🥳.” Someone else said, “She’s looking for next sibling 😍😂😂😂.”

It’s hard to say if Samuels would be having his second child with his wife Erica Mena, as to fans they seemingly aren’t on good terms. Last month, they took shots at each other on Twitter and even hinted at divorce for the second time since they have been married.

Alo, Mena revealed in a “Love and Hip Hop” special that Samuels did not want her to have another child because he allegedly believed she got “too big” during her pregnancy. Mena also said Samuels knew that she wanted more kids and that he should have said he did not want any additional children before they got married.

Mena and Samuels tied the knot in October 2019. They have their daughter Safire together, and Mena has a teenage son, King Conde, from a previous relationship.