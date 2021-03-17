‘Phaedra Always Served Body’: Phaedra Parks’ Latest Upload Leaves Fans Gasping for Air

Phaedra Parks captured her fans’ attention on March 14, after posting a photo of herself posing in front of a full-length mirror while sitting on a piece of exercise equipment. The 47-year-old was reminiscing about how much her life has changed during her “#Coronavirus” year.

She captioned the image, “Springing forward while reflecting back on my #Coronavirus year. Quarantine slowed me down but it didn’t impede my real connections from flourishing! During this past year, like many I lost loved ones but I gained a new respect for living in the moment. Family bonds were strengthened, friends became family.”

Phaedra Parks stuns fans with dazzling photo and uplifting caption. Photo:@phaedraparks/Instagram

Parks added, “Even in isolation, I met new friends! Everything I needed~God provided it. Everything that concerned me~ God perfected it! NOTHING can stop your blessings and God’s #favor! #faith #gratitude ❣️.” Many of Parks’ followers bypassed her quote and instead reveled in her beauty.

“Go head with ya bad self gorgeous 💕 love it.”

“Phaedra always served body 🔥.”

“Folks have GOT to stop playing with @phaedraparks this woman is a BEAUTY 😍😍😍.”

“Body body body body.. And face with da beat hunni… You always look flawless 😍😍😍😍🔥.”

“And then there’s @phaedraparks …. a work of perfection.”

While many fans marveled over Parks’ latest post, others expressed how much they missed the former reality star on the small screen. One mentioned how much “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” needs the self-proclaimed “Southern Belle.” “a QUEEN. RHOA NEEDS you. ❤.️”

Another said, “Love you girlie!!! I need to see you on the screen man I miss you!”

An Instagram user told the former “RHOA” star that they didn’t find new season 13 cast members, including actress Drew Sidora and YouTuber LaToya Ali, to be as entertaining as Parks. “We need you back on RHOA. the new girlies ain’t doing it.”

Parks was initially fired from “RHOA” in 2017 after she spread rumors about her former co-star Kandi Burruss and husband Todd Tucker wanting to allegedly drug and sexually take advantage of Porsha Williams in their alleged sex dungeon.

After years of speculation that Parks would possibly return to the franchise, the lawyer revealed in 2019 during an interview with the Daily Mail that she’s happy with where her life is off-camera. However, she said she wouldn’t say “no” if an opportunity presented itself.

“I know there’s lots of rumors swirling around about me returning to the housewives, but I haven’t had any discussions about returning. I never say never to any opportunities, but I had a good run and you know, I’m very happy right now.”