‘Omg You Look Stunning:’ Fans Fawn Over ‘RHOP’ Star Candiace Dillard Bassett’s New Dark Hairdo

Since being introduced to reality star Candiace Dillard Bassett on “The Real Housewives of Potomac,” viewers have watched as she rocked her signature brown curls effortlessly. Recently, the reality star decided to switch things up a bit.

On Wednesday, March 10, the former pageant queen took to her Instagram page, where she uploaded a quick 10-second video of herself showing off her new dark hair color. In the clip, Candiace looked directly into the camera as she flaunted her flawless makeup look, pearly white smile, and beautiful voluminous eyelashes.

Candiace Dillard Photo: @candeegal09/Instagram

The reality star-turned-actress revealed that she was on set with “new (dark) hair.” She asked fans, “Can you guess my characters name from her facial expressions?” before thanking Mega Mind Media and BET for “another amazing casting.” She concluded, “This time we’re not just making art, we are bringing awareness to an important cause. Stay tuned💓.”

The 34-year-old’s new look had fans swooning, including one user who wrote, “Makes you look younger❤️.” Another user commented, “Dark hair looks nice on you but when you guys gonna have a baby.” Candiace seemingly took no offense to the second half of the user’s comment considering that she indicated she liked it.

“Omg u look stunning with black hair – absolutely beautiful,” a third expressed. “Jet black hair always does it for me 😍,” a fourth wrote.

Other supporters congratulated the Bravo star on her latest acting endeavors. Candiace recently starred in the BET original movie “The Christmas Lottery” as the character Tammy, alongside actors Traci Braxton, Brave Williams, and Asia’h Epperson. The film was released on BET + and Prime Video on December 12, 2020.

“Keep winning and shining Candiace! I loved you in The Christmas Lottery and can’t wait to see you in Family Reunion and more to come!” one supporter kindly wrote. “Beautiful things are happening. Be prepared for more haters. Luv you,” chimed another. “Okayyyy!! Booked and very busy! Get in your bag, queen! 🥰 can’t wait to see another project with you in it,” voiced another.

Candiace appears to be enjoying life since coming off an explosive fifth season of the popular Bravo reality show. Season six has not yet been officially announced. Still, as of late, the reality star is set to return along with Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon, Ashley Darby, and newbie Wendy Osefo.