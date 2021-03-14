Charmaine Bey Shares Hilarious Throwback ‘Still Pregnant’ Photo In Honor of Daughter’s Upcoming First Birthday

The first birthday for Charmaine Bey’s daughter, Nola Glenda Bey, is less than a week away, and in honor of the special day, the “Black Ink Crew: Chicago” star took a trip down memory lane.

On Friday, March 12, the reality star shared two hilarious photos of herself baring her fully grown belly alongside her husband, Neek Bey. Neek donned a huge smile in the snap as he held a little board that read “40 WEEKS 280 DAYS & STILL PREGNANT… March 12.” Meanwhile, with both hands supporting her lower back, Charmaine appeared less than happy to still be with child. In the second photo, the then soon-to-be mom looked a bit more cheerful as Neek hugged her from behind, planting a kiss on her cheek.

(L-R) Charmaine Bey, Neek Bey. Photo: @charmainebey/Instagram

“One year ago today! I was over it and tired!” Charmaine captioned the funny post. “Today was my due day but most first time moms deliver after 40 weeks. I was 40 weeks and 2 days! That’s 10 months.” The reality star questioned, “Who made up this 9 month pregnant bs?!” she concluded her post expressing her thrill over her daughter’s upcoming birthday, writing, “Nola’s 1st birthday is just two days away! So excited! I will update you on her virtual party! Everyone is invited 🤣.”

Fans were in stitches over Charmaine’s post. Several fans expressed that they’ve been trying to convince others that pregnancy is 10 months, but to no avail. One social user commented, “This picture is iconic and adorable. I know that look anywhere. You were hot tired and over it lol.”

“You were soooooo over it!!” another wrote. “I remember when you bounced on a ball to make baby Nola come 😩😅🙏🏾❤️.”

Other supporters sympathized with the reality star, while revealing some of their own prolonged pregnancy stories, including one person who commented, “Yassss. i was 41 weeks and 2 days and was induced❤️❤️.”

“Girl tell me something,” said another. “Meanwhile im 37 weeks and dont know how to dilate so it seems.”

Charmaine and Neek welcomed their precious Nola at Chicago’s Northwestern Medicine Prentice Women’s Hospital on March 15, 2020. At the time, Charmaine described the moment as “the best day if [sic] my life!” She added, “Labor was LIT!”