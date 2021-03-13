‘She Looks Just Like Erica When She Made That Face’: Safaree Samuels Plays with His Daughter, Fans Laugh At Her Facial Expressions

Safaree Samuels is showing his fans just how fast his baby girl, Safire Majesty, is growing up. On Tuesday, March 9, he shared a video of her sitting in her high chair showing her teeth and making funny expressions with her face.

“Where dem two big teeth come from. Look pon dem. Let me see your big teeth,” Samuels said, speaking patois as he got a bit closer to his daughter’s face with the camera. At one point in the video, Safire scrunches up her face before moving her mouth once more to mimic her dad.

Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena’s daughter, Safire Majesty (Photo: @safaree/Instagram)

“Bugs bunny got some competition 😂😂😂😂 @safiremajesty my beautiful daughter ❤️❤️❤️,” Samuels wrote in the caption.

Fans were cracking up not only because the 1-year-old was making the funniest facial expressions but also because she looked just like her feisty mother, Erica Mena, with one of those faces. One person said, “she looked just like Erica when she made that face 😂.”

Others thought she scrunched up her face because of her dad’s comment about her having “big teeth.” A fan wrote, “She didn’t like that big teeth comment😂😂😂.”

Fans also debated which parent Safire looked most alike. One follower said, “She looks just like you by the eyes and Erica by everything else lol,” but another commenter wrote, “😂😂😂 she look like Erica big time.”

Mena and Safaree just recently celebrated their child’s first birthday on Feb. 3. This is the only child they have together, but Mena has a teenage son from a previous relationship.

As for Mena and Samuels, the estranged married couple looks like they are on their way to officially separate. Just two weeks ago, Samuels went off on Twitter, saying “getting married was 1 of my BIGGEST mistakes.” Mena clapped back, retweeting her husband’s tweet and responding by saying she agreed with him. The on-and-off couple has had marital issues before and was able to reconcile, so only time will tell if they can fix their marriage this time.