‘Juicy Tangerine’: Angela Simmons Debuts New Tangerine Ensemble, Fans Fawn Over the Look

Angela Simmons’ tangerine pleated dress and seductive poses caused a frenzy among her fans in the comment section when she shared an upload on Jan. 13. The “Growing Up Hip Hop” star posted two photos. One showed off the outfit, while the other was a closeup.

Simmons, who embellished the look with gold jewelry, high-heeled shoes, and a full face, captioned the photos “Tangerine 🍊.” The 33-year-old’s ensemble enchanted millions of her followers.

Angela Simmons. @angelasimmons/Instagram

“Love the floral color it looks good on you😘❤️😍.”

“That color fit you so well!! 🔥❤️.”

“Now I absolutely LOVE this fit on u! The color compliments your complexion beautifully 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🥰.”

“😍😍😍 juicy tangerine🍊 this photo 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

One follower compared the reality star’s dress to a creamsicle, a classic frozen treat. “More like a Creamsicle 😋 simply breathtaking.”

Angela Simmons. (Photo: @angelasimmons/Instagram)

The day before, Simmons uploaded a couple of posts detailing skin care’s importance, including a video of herself working out in a facial treatment mask. The entrepreneur tried promoting her skin care line in the recording while running on a treadmill with H.E.R.’s song “Do To Me” blaring in the background. She said, “There’s no excuses saying you don’t have time for facials or taking care of your skin. I have the complete answer. You can be on the treadmill working out, and this mask will not move.”

Alongside the speech, the mother of one echoed the same message in her caption. “No excuses! Take care of yourself! Take care of your skin!! I have the perfect mask that Doesn’t move! You can work out and it won’t move !!! Take charge of your skin today.”

This post intrigued a couple of fans who wanted to know more about the masks. One wrote that although they don’t work out, they are interested in investing in the product. “I don’t work out but I need that mask !!! 😍.” Another said they couldn’t wait to get ahold of the masks. “🙌Get it, girl!! I cannot wait to try your products!”

Simmons initially announced on Instagram last April that she was dropping a skin line.