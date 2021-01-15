‘He’s Such a Stand Up Guy’: Russell Wilson Melts the Hearts of Fans as He Spends Time with His Two Oldest Children In Cute Instagram Video

Russell Wilson has his work cut out for him when playing with his two oldest children.

On Jan. 12, he uploaded a video to his Instagram story of his stepson Future Zahir Wilburn, 6, and his daughter Sienna Wilson, 3 sitting on top of him while he lies down.

As he’s being pulverized by the two kids, viewers can hear Russell say, “I’ve got a ‘SIFU’ sandwich yall. A Sienna, Future sandwich.” The video then cuts to Future asking, “Daddy, you out cold? You breathing,” with his mom, Ciara, laughing in the background as she records the video. Russell replies, “I’m breathing.”

(L-R): Top: Russell Wilson and Ciara; Bottom: Sienna Wilson, Win Wilson and Future Zahir Wilburn (Photo: @ciara/Instagram)

The video ends with Russell telling the children, “I love you guys.”

As they typically do, fans raved about how great of a father Russell is to all of the children, including Future, whose biological father is “Mask Off” rapper Future.

One fan said, “The bond Russell have with his children are everything 😍😍.”

Someone else complimented the 32-year-old saying, “He’s an amazing daddy! 🙌🏾🙌🏾 I’m so happy for them. 😊”

Others gave him props for his character. One wrote, “hes such a great person in general.God def set the bar high with him” while another said, “He’s such a stand up guy ♥️.”

But, as it turns out, Russell was not always the “stand up guy” people praise him for being today. In 2014, he wrote an article for Players Tribune condemning domestic violence and admitting to his own experience of being a bully in elementary and middle school.

He wrote, “Many of you readers probably think I have been Mr. Goody Two-Shoes my whole life, but honestly, I was a bully growing up. In elementary and middle school, I threw kids against the wall. I rubbed their heads in the dirt at recess. I bit them. I even knocked teeth out.”

He added, “I had a lot of anger that I didn’t know what to do with. Thankfully, I was saved by my faith when I was 14 years old, and was able to start living for others instead of just myself. But if you’ve ever been at the bottom of a pile with me, you know that I still have a bit of that bully deep down inside — just ask DeMarcus Ware — and I work hard to keep it there.”

Russell launched his first initiative called Pass the Peace in 2014, where he vowed to fight against domestic violence. To take part in the initiative, one person has to challenge two others to donate $2 to the National Domestic Violence Hotline.