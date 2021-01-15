Biden Nominates Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms for Vice Chair Position on Democratic National Committee

President-elect Joe Biden nominated Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms for a leadership role with the Democratic National Committee on Thursday. In the vice chair role would Bottoms will be at the helm of civic engagement and voter protection initiatives.

“Mayor Bottoms is the only Mayor in Atlanta’s history to have served in all three branches of government, serving as a judge and City Councilmember before being sworn in as Mayor,” said a Thursday press release from the campaign. “Leading with a progressive agenda focused on equity and affordable housing, Mayor Bottoms serves as Chair of the Community Development and Housing Committee and the Census Task Force for the United States Conference of Mayors.”

Bottoms said in a Thursday evening tweet she was honored to receive the endorsement.

I’m honored and humbled to be endorsed by @JoeBiden for Vice Chair of the @DNC. I’m ready to build on our party’s progress to make a better future for all Americans.



But we cannot do it alone — please join me: https://t.co/oFBBgKzrsC — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) January 14, 2021

“This group of individuals represent the very best of the Democratic Party,” President-elect Joe Biden said in the statement about the list of nominees. “Their stories and long histories of activism and work reflects our party’s values and the diversity that make us so strong. As our country faces multiple crises from systemic racism to the COVID-19 pandemic, working families in America need and deserve real leadership.”

Bottoms played a major role in supporting Biden during his presidential bid. She endorsed him in July and campaigned for him in Iowa.

It was reported in December that Bottoms rejected Biden’s offer of the Small Business Administration top job. Bottoms adviser Rashad Taylor said the mayor “was honored to have been offered a role in the Cabinet” but she “respectfully declined.”

Taylor added that Bottoms is focused on the people of Atlanta and “the great state of Georgia.” It appears that Bottoms will continue to hold her mayoral position.

“We need to elect Democrats across our country and up and down the ballot,” the statement from the Biden team said. “To do that is going to take tireless leadership, committed to strengthening Democratic infrastructure across our states,” he added. “These leaders are battle-tested and ready for this immense task. I know they will get the job done.”