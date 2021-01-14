‘Having Clothes on Is a Good Look for You’: Fans Shade and Celebrate Joseline Hernandez for Being Fully Dressed In Her Photo Shoot

Joseline Hernandez seems to still be in the Christmas spirit after dropping a behind-the-scenes video from her Christmas photo shoot with her family.

In the Jan. 10 video, Hernandez sports an elegant emerald green gown with a thigh-high slit, clear heels, and a beautiful updo hairstyle. The video shows Hernandez twirling and dancing in her outfit as her song “Live Your Best Life” plays in the background.

Joseline Hernandez. @joseline/Instagram

“Ny New Single is So #fire #liveyourbestlife,” she wrote in the caption.

It appears several fans had mixed feelings about the look, since some were both shading her and cheering her on at the same time.

One said, “Now that’s a look your daughter can be proud of⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️💜.”

Another wrote, “having clothes on is a good look for you,” while another agreed “you look so good with clothes on. You will be proud when you back and notice clothes do make you look good.”

While some people thought she looked as beautiful as a “Disney Princess,” others wrote that she was giving “Cardi vibes,” which is ironic because Hernandez has previously dissed the Bronx native.

In 2017, the self-proclaimed “Puerto Rican Princess” uploaded a teaser to her single “Hate Me Now” and in the comments wrote that she was “#exposingyouh-es.” When a part of the single leaked, it became clear that the “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” star was taking shots at Cardi B.

The lyrics were, “Drag a Bronx b-tch, yeah I said it. What you gonna do? Fabricated, illustrated, cartoon Bloody my ass…you holler Blood. Who the hell cosigned this hoe?”

A few months before the song dropped, Joseline’s ex and father of her child, Stevie J., claimed she was jealous of Cardi B’s success.