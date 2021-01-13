‘Spicy Mami Hot Tamale’: La La Anthony’s ‘Cinnamon’ Look Has Fans at the Edge of Their Seats

La La Anthony‘s new chestnut hair color made headlines on Jan. 12 after she uploaded a sultry snapshot of herself in a low-cut orange top.

The model credited her stylist Arrogant Tae — who also has worked with Nicki Minaj — by tagging him in the caption and the photo. Anthony captioned the post, “Let’s call her Cinnamon @arrogant_tae123 😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😍😍😘.” Fans extolled the star’s dazzling looks.

La La Anthony. @lala/Instagram

“We’ll call you whatever you want! DAMN SIS!!!”

“OMG I just fell out of my chair! Cinnamon I love you.”

“Beauty is her name.”

“Spicy mami hot tamale ‼️🥵😍🥰”

“Modern day Jessica Rabbit!”

The 39-year-old’s beauty continued to enthrall her fans as they called her Lakeisha Grant, a character she played on the Starz hit series “Power.”

“Well damn Lakiesha 😍😍💋.”

“Yessir keisha💕.”

In 2019, during an interview with “The Breakfast Club, Anthony responded to the detractors who criticized her acting abilities. She said, “I think you got to be worried when people aren’t talking. My thing is that, I’m doing it. So, if I couldn’t do it, then why am I doing it? If you can do it better then why you not getting the jobs I’m getting? That’s how I look at it.”

She added, “My thing is, I do it, I put my all into it. I didn’t start that way, so it’s been a different journey for me, but that doesn’t mean I can’t do it. And I think people just naturally want to hate because you started differently. ‘You’re not a real actor, you started on the radio.’ All right, maybe I didn’t come into it like you, but I put the work in, and I continue to put the work in, so that doesn’t bother me.”

Anthony also said that although she isn’t deemed a great actress, she comes with a massive social media following, which helps these shows get viewers.

“I almost got 10 million followers on Instagram,” she said. “People watch what I do. What’s the point of having these great shows if nobody’s watching them? You want people to watch. So, if you can do it better, you bring your 10 million followers and come do what I do.”