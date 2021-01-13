Got Privilege?: Horns-Wearing Man Who Stormed Capitol, Gets Court to Bow to His Request for Strictly Organic Jail Diet After His Mother Said He’d Get Sick

The QAnon leader accused of storming the Capitol building on Jan. 6, will be fed an organic diet while in the custody of U.S. Marshals.

Jake Angeli, whose real name is Jacob Anthony Chansley, is pictured in viral images shared in the aftermath of the insurrection wearing a horned helmet, fur, and body paint.

He was charged on Saturday with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Angeli turned himself in to the FBI field office on Saturday, Jan. 9.

The 33-year-old Arizona man made his first court appearance in a Phoenix federal courtroom via telephone on Monday, where public defender Gerald Williams said Angeli hadn’t eaten since his Saturday arrest due to the strict organic diet he maintains, possibly for religious reasons.

Jacob Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli, facing misdemeanor charges for being inside Capitol Hill. Photo: Wikipedia Commons.

The U.S. Marshal’s Office said it would comply with Angeli’s demands after Judge Deborah Fine ordered the diet to be accommodated, Newsweek reported.

“We will abide by the judge’s order,” a U.S. Marshals representative told ABC 15.

Angeli’s mother, Martha Chansley, said her son will become ill if he isn’t able to stick to his organic diet.

“He gets very sick if he doesn’t eat organic food — literally will get physically sick,” the suspect’s mother, Chansley, told ABC 15.

She also said her son is a “patriot” and the “gentlest person I know.”

In an interview with Fox 10 Phoenix, Chansley said Angeli told her he was traveling to Washington ahead of the insurrection to “support Trump.”

“I don’t believe that Jacob was out to hurt anyone,” she said.

Both of the charges faced by Angeli are federal misdemeanors. Gonzales said the charges could keep Angeli in federal prison for “years and years.”

The “QAnon Shaman” has appeared as a counterprotester at Black Lives Matter protests, and has used his social media presence to promote conspiracy theories about the September 11 attacks, the spread of COVID-19 and the illuminati.

The FBI and the Department of Justice announced that more than 100,000 pieces of digital media have been received, as authorities call on the public to submit potential evidence that can be used to identify those who participated in the riot.

Amid the crackdown on the insurrectionists, more than 160 new case files have been opened in just six days, officials shared at a news conference on Tuesday.

“The significance of this investigation is not lost on us. This is a 24/7, full-bore, extensive operation into what happened that day,” said Steven D’Antuono, FBI assistant director for the Washington, D.C., office.

Acting U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin said there will be “hundreds” of criminal cases opened in connection to the riot. He called the extent of the potential charges “mind-blowing.”

“We’re looking at significant felony charges tied to sedition and conspiracy,” he said. Those charges carry sentences of up to 20 years.

“Regardless if it was just a trespass in the Capitol or if someone planted a pipe bomb,” Sherwin said, “you will be charged. You will be found.”