‘This Verzuz Has Turned Into Rihanna’s New Album, We Never Gonna Get It’: Ashanti Pokes Fun at ‘Verzuz’ Battle Cancellation Against Keyshia Cole, Fans Appear to Be Over it

Ashanti took to Instagram on Jan. 10 to share a compilation of videos responding to the second cancellation of her “Verzuz” battle against Keyshia Cole. The livestream event —which had been slated to bring the singers together on one set — was postponed on Jan. 8 following the recent rise in COVID-19 cases.

The 40-year-old’s first clip captioned “headed to Verzuz like” shows the songstress singing along to Cole’s 2005 chart-topping song “Love.” As the recording transitioned, Ashanti jammed to her own 2002 debut single “Foolish.” In the final video, the vocalist overlooked the cancellation post as she said, removing her wig, “What you mean, it’s postponed? I told them my COVID test came back negative. What is the problem? I was ready.”

Ashanti shares video clips in honor of the canceled Verzuz Battle. Photo:@ashanti/Instagram

Alongside the post was a lengthy caption expressing her disappointment. She said, “Hey y’all!! Unfortunately the pandemic strikes again 😩 Of course we were all ready for the @verzuztv but due to the recent spike in Coronavirus cases along with everything else going on in our Country 🤦🏽‍♀️ @applemusic wanted to ensure the health and safety of staff, production @keyshiacole & myself first.”

The “PrettyLittleThing” ambassador added while thanking her fans that having experienced the virus herself, she understands why production took extra precautions.

[L-R] Keyshia Cole and Ashanti. @keyshiacole @ashanti/Instagram

“Having already experienced COVID-19 I completely understand. I hope you at least got a laugh from this video🤣. I saw a lot of people posting the watch parties, the outfits & get-togethers. I truly appreciate you! Thank you guys so much for all of the continued love and support. I’m always ready..with or without covid. Respectfully. Love y’all ❤️💕.”

Some followers expressed the notion that because of the multiple cancellations they are unsure if this battle will happen, while others claimed to have lost interest in the event.

“This Verzuz has turned into Rihanna’s new album. We never gonna get it 😭.”

“They dragging it now 😂 we want the next 2 people at this point 🤷🏽‍♂️”

“At this point we’re foolish if we believe this is gonna happen.”

“Don’t nobody want that Verzuz no more.”

The initial “Verzuz” battle was scheduled to occur on Dec. 12 but was canceled because Ashanti tested positive for the coronavirus. She shared the news on Instagram the same day. “Hey y’all, I can’t believe I’m saying this but I tested positive for COVID-19. I’m ok and not in any pain.” The singer further explained she caught the virus after she hugged a family member, perhaps not satisfying those who speculated it was from her constant traveling.