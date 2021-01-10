Stay Connected
Trending Topics
Galleries

Wild Whips: Celebs Show Off Their Hot Cars

Posted by | CommentsComments (0)

It’s very common that our favorite celebrities gift each other extravagant cars for birthdays, anniversaries, and holidays. So it’s not surprising many of them post a few from their collection on the ’Gram.

Casual Cool

Joie Chavis takes a photo in her white Bentley with a smooth red interior.

Joie Chavis’ Instagram (@joiechavis)

One Big Prop

Tia Mowry pairs her elegant beauty with a vintage car at Paramount Studios.

Tia Mowry’s Instagram (@tiamowry)

Couldn’t Fit Under the Tree

Toya Johnson poses with the new white Bentley that she got for Christmas.

Toya Johnson’s Instagram (@toyajohnson)

Cool Dad

Travis Scott poses with a sleek black Lamborghini Aventador.

Travis Scott’s Instagram (@travisscott)

On the Go

Serena Williams hopping in her Lincoln and surely going off to make some boss lady moves.

Serena Williams’ Instagram (@serenawilliams)

Decked OUt

Ari Fletcher takes a glamorous photo surrounded by the all-red interior of a Bentley.

Ari Fletcher’s Instagram (@therealkylesister)

Custom Fit

Rich the Kid kneels to show off how he has matched his outfit to his Bugatti.

Rich the Kid’s Instagram (@richthekid)

Night Shoot

Alicia Keys shows off her ’fit in front of her Mercedes-Benz.

Alicia Keys’ Instagram (@aliciakeys)

Birthday Girl

Mulatto poses with the pink Corvette she got for her 22nd birthday on December 22.

Mulatto’s Instagram (@mulatto)

What people are saying

Related Stories

Back to top