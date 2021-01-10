Wild Whips: Celebs Show Off Their Hot Cars

It’s very common that our favorite celebrities gift each other extravagant cars for birthdays, anniversaries, and holidays. So it’s not surprising many of them post a few from their collection on the ’Gram.
Casual Cool
Joie Chavis takes a photo in her white Bentley with a smooth red interior.
One Big Prop
Tia Mowry pairs her elegant beauty with a vintage car at Paramount Studios.
Couldn’t Fit Under the Tree
Toya Johnson poses with the new white Bentley that she got for Christmas.
Cool Dad
Travis Scott poses with a sleek black Lamborghini Aventador.
On the Go
Serena Williams hopping in her Lincoln and surely going off to make some boss lady moves.
Decked OUt
Ari Fletcher takes a glamorous photo surrounded by the all-red interior of a Bentley.
Custom Fit
Rich the Kid kneels to show off how he has matched his outfit to his Bugatti.
Night Shoot
Alicia Keys shows off her ’fit in front of her Mercedes-Benz.
Birthday Girl
Mulatto poses with the pink Corvette she got for her 22nd birthday on December 22.