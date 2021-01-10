‘Literally Everything FLAWLESS’: Fans Can’t Get Enough of Shaunie O’Neal’s ‘BBW’ Confessional Look

Basketball Wives is back filming again, and Shaunie O’Neal decided to give fans a sneak peek of one of her fabulous looks for the show.

On Thursday, Jan. 7, she reposted on her Instagram Story a message from a makeup stylist’s page of Shaunie thanking her for doing her makeup. The post was of O’Neal sitting pretty in a green screen room, presumably getting ready to film a confessional for her show “Basketball Wives.” The picture shows O’Neal rocking a side ponytail and a beautiful white lace jumpsuit. Her face was beat with a gorgeous natural glam look by the owner of Color Du Jour Makeup Studio, Alaina.

Shaunie O’Neal. (Photo: @shaunieoneal5/Instagram)

The executive producer of “BBW” was praised by fans, with many calling her “Beautiful,” “Gorgeous,” and “Perfect.”

Another person commented, “Oh my word this is amazing!!!!😍😍😍.”

Someone else wrote, “Literally everything 😭😍 FLAWLESS.”

It was reported in October that season 9 of the VH1 series was underway after filming was put on hold due to COVID-19. It is not certain which cast members from the previous seasons would be returning, but there have been some clues about who might be coming back.

Jackie Christie claimed on her Instagram Story last February that she was “back at it,” adding a camera emoji and a numeral 9 at the end.

According to the now-deleted Instagram page @TheBasketballWivesofLA, Malaysia Pargo and Kirsten Scott were both “spotted with production getting tested for COVID to start filming.” It has yet to be confirmed whether Evelyn Lozado and her enemy Ogom “OG” Chijindu will be returning, but it will be interesting to see how that pans out, since Lozado filed a lawsuit against OG in 2019 for defamation.

There is little hope that Tami Roman will be returning to the show since her falling-out with O’Neal, but it’s likely O’ Neal will make an appearance on her own show.