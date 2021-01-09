It’s the Season of Mullets: Rihanna and Keke Palmer Rock Popular ’70s Hairstyle

It appears that songstresses Rihanna and Keke Palmer are bringing the ’80s to 2021. The two ladies have posted pictures and videos showing each rocking a mullet hairstyle.

Bad Gal Ri Ri debuted the spunky hairstyle with an Instagram photo on Dec. 18. In the photo, she wears a white-and-red cherry print bikini as she looks back at her buns. She also brought the new year in wearing the mullet.

(L-R): Rihanna (Photo: @badgalriri/Instagram) Keke Palmer (Photo: @keke/Instagram)

When it comes to style, Rihanna has shown numerous times that she’s never scared to pop out in something different. But, surprisingly, this rockstar look is far from out of the ordinary for the “Shut Up and Drive” singer. Earlier this year, she released a teaser on Instagram for her Savage X Fenty Fashion Show Volume 2 where she struts her stuff while the camera pans up her body and shows her wearing a mullet.

Even still, that is not the first time the entrepreneur has worn this risque style. Back in 2013, the now 32-year-old shocked the world when she revealed her choppy mullet during New York Fashion Week. At the time, the hairdo was controversial and left some feeling unsure about it. However, after years of Rihanna slaying whatever she wears, people now praise her for having the ability to revive the look.

Fans cheered her on with comments like “Top Tier” and “Perfection of Perfections.”

As for Keke Palmer, this might be one of her most daring hairstyles yet, next to the time she got a buzz cut. She uploaded an Instagram video on Jan. 5 of her singing along with a song while running her fingers through the messy mullet. The style is cut much shorter than Rihanna’s and sits a little past Palmer’s shoulders. She also wore a darker eyeshadow, rosy blush and nude-colored lipstick.

Fans showed Palmer some love on her look with a few saying that she was “Giving Rihanna vibes.”

Another said, “I like that on you. Gives you an edgey type of look.”

Although Rihanna has been sporting her mullet for some weeks, it is uncertain whether Palmer will do the same or if this bold style is just a quick look for the day.