‘New Year Thickness’: Angela Simmons Encourages Fans to ‘Try Something New’ After Taking a Clothed Dip In Ocean Waters



Angela Simmons isn’t letting growing questions about her relationship status affect her inner peace.

As fans continue to wonder what’s going on with her and her possible ex-boyfriend, boxer Daniel “Miracle Man” Jacobs, the 33-year-old reality TV star is showing everyone that she’s remaining focused on her mental and physical well-being. Simmons shared videos of herself taking a “refreshing” dip in the ocean with her workout clothes on for the first time and called the spontaneous moment “freeing.”

Angela Simmons starts the New Year off by washing her cares away. (Photo: @angelasimmons/Instagram)

“The most refreshing thing. After working out . meditation .Then submerging into the ocean to reset , recharge , and refresh 🙏🏽☀️,” she captioned her videos, which received more than 19,900 likes. “I was encouraged to jump in with my clothes on and it was freeing. When’s the last time you’ve done something for the first time ? ❤️ Try something new today ☀️.”

The videos show the Simmons Beauty founder playing in the water before briefly submerging herself at the shoreline. After her dip, she smiles and walks calmly back toward the camera, appearing to be proud of tackling a first.

Simmons has yet to address her rumored relationship drama after deleting all traces of her boxer boo from Instagram ahead of the New Year, save one video of Ang working out while wearing a TEAM JACOB sweatshirt. Jacobs also appears to have scrubbed all references of their relationship from his Instagram as well, except the post he shared when they first went public in August 2020.

Relationship drama aside, Simmons’ beach body and tranquil surroundings were a hit with fans.

“Sexy Thick Mermaid,” wrote one follower.

“Okay. Bayyywatch the situation 🔥😂”

“🤘🏽🔥with that new year thickness 😍💯”

“This looks divine. 🙌🏿”

“Body ody ody 💚”

Angela Simmons is trying new things in 2021. @angelasimmons/Instagram

Simmons’ relationship with Jacobs was her first confirmed one since her 2017 split with Sutton Tennyson, her now-deceased ex-fiancé and father of her now-3-year-old son, Sutton Joseph Tennyson.