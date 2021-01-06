‘Yes I’m Sorry Your Life Is Sad’: Erica Mena Goes Topless on Instagram and Blasts a Hater In the Comments

Erica Mena is clapping back at the haters after a few mommy-shamed her for her seminude Jan. 4 Instagram post. The photo shows Mena sitting on the floor with her legs open as she seductively licks her red lips. Wearing no shirt, the reality TV star pairs her topless look with gray and black Mickey Mouse themed pants.

“If you don’t post it……..they assume it’s not happening. I like that 😜,” she wrote in the caption.

Erica Mena (Photo: @iamerica_mena/Instagram)

But fans did not find this picture of Mena appealing and decided to remind her in the comments that she has a daughter to think about.

One person wrote, “Oh lawd why nena??? You got that baby girl now do better.

Another disappointed fan said, “when she see her daughter postin pics like this with her mickey pjs on she better not say a word … smh could’ve at least put a bra on… ur too pretty for all this.”

After receiving a few more comments from people disapproving of the photo, Mena decided enough is enough and clapped back at one fan who wrote, “This is so sad.”

Sarcastically the mother of two replied, “Yes I’m sorry your life is sad.”

One thing about Mena is she can take a lot of heat, but when it comes to her kids, she does not play around. Just on Christmas Eve, she had to gather a few people for making derogatory comments about the appearance of her son, King Conde, after uploading a picture with him and her daughter for the holidays.

(L-R) Erica Mena’s daughter, Safire Majesty Samuels, Erica Mena, Mena’s son, King Conde (Photo: @iamerica_mena/Instagram)

Under the now-deleted family photo, people inappropriately stated that the 13-year-old looked “autistic.” Mena caught wind of the comments and uploaded a few now-deleted videos in response.

She said, “It’s Christmas Eve and you guys are in comments diagnosing people’s kids with autism,” she said on Live. “It is 2020. It’s been such a crazy year. When people are posting their families, why do you troll, assume, and start spreading rumors about people’s children? He’s a teenager. What f—–g teenager you know likes taking pictures with their family? Not mine. F–k off.”

Mena’s rant continued on a few other deleted videos where she tells people that they “should be more mindful about what they say about other people’s children.”

“The Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” star welcomed her son with rapper Raul Conde in 2007 and, over the years, has predominantly kept her son off television and social media. In 2020, she gave birth to her daughter, Safire Majesty Samuels, whom she shares with her husband, “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” star Safaree Samuels.