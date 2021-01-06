‘Now Why Would She Say That’: Vivca A. Fox Makes Polarizing Comment About Young Thug’s Appearance

Young Thug may have received the strangest semi-compliment of the year so far thanks to none other than Vivica A. Fox.

“Cocktails with Queens hosted by Claudia Jordan kicked off with lots of laughs during their first episode of 2021. Jordan was joined by Fox, LisaRaye, and Syleena Johnson on January 5 and the quartet of queens discussed a list of hot topics, including rapper Young Thug’s recent comments about how his list of hits would stack up against veteran rapper and mogul Jay Z.

Vivica Fox, Young Thug: (Photos: @msvfox/Instagram, @youngthug/Instagram)

“When I perform, I got 30, 40 songs that the whole stadium gon’ know,” he said during an interview on the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast. “JAY-Z ain’t got 30 songs like that. Where the whole stadium finna sing.”

While addressing the rapper’s bold statement, the ladies’ conversation took a sidebar to the “Go Crazy” rapper’s appearance. Fox came up with quite the interesting response at 47:01 into the episode when her host Claudia Jordan asked her if she thinks the “Hot” rapper is hot.

“He just like a good, sexy-ass-looking cockroach,” the actress responded. “I don’t mean that mean, like I don’t. It’s like the hair and everything like that but he’s very, he’s got rockstar quality. He would be a great animation character!”

All the ladies burst out laughing at the “Empire” actress’s description, who continued to try and explain that she meant “cockroach” but in a nice way. “I meant that in the kindest term though, you know what I mean? His features they’re just very, you know? But he’s very rockstar, he loves his diamonds, he loves fashion, he loves pushing buttons, and he makes good music.”

The ladies of “Cocktails with Queens” discuss Young Thug./ Photo Credit: @FoxSoul/YouTube

Fox also made her sentiments about Young Thug’s Jay Z comparison known, noting that she doesn’t agree that his catalog is quite there yet, but he gets an “A” for his confidence. “You put up your catalog and you gonna look like you have a pamphlet, brother … but way to think big of yourself,” she said.

Fox’s comment — possibly a literary reference? — received a mixed reaction from fans, some of whom agreed with her description, while others accused her of colorism.

“When has a roach ever been seen as something good?😩”

“I can see what she saying 😂”

“Calling someone a Roach in our community is never a good thing 😩😩😩😩”

“I can’t unsee it now 😩😂😂”

“Now why would she say that🤦🏽‍♀️he gone take her ass out 🥴”

New episodes of “Cocktails with Queens” stream Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox Soul.