‘Now I See Where Kaavia Gets It From’: Gabrielle Union Shares Funny Photo of an Upset Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s fans think they finally figured out from which parent Kaavia James Union Wade gets her facial expressions.

On Monday, Dec. 28, Union uploaded a photo of her and her husband standing outside of a beautiful waterfall. Apparently, Wade did not get the memo that they were going to a waterfall because while Union had on a crop top and some shorts, he had on shorts, compression tights, a zip-up hoodie, a beanie and tennis shoes.

(L-R): Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade (Photo: @gabunion/Instagram)

It was pretty clear who was happy about the adventure and who wasn’t based on Union’s beaming smile and Wade’s frown and crossed arms.

“Guess who thought it was a different kind of hike? 🤣🤣🤣,” the “Two Can Play That Game” star wrote.

Fans couldn’t help but laugh and even commented on from whom they believed the Wade’s 2-year-old daughter gets her shady facial expressions.

“Look like Kaavia in the back Wade🤣🤣,” said one fan claiming that the former Miami Heat player is the one who passed down his shady genes.

Another person wrote, “Now I see where Kaavia gets it from😂😂😂😂😂😂.”

Someone else joked that the father of four looked to be dressed for the court. They said, “He dressed for practice. 😂”

Wade, 38, and Union, 48, welcomed their baby girl into the world two years ago on Nov. 7 via surrogate. In her 2017 memoir, “We’re Going To Need More Wine,” Union revealed that she had “eight or nine miscarriages” and suffered from a condition called adenomyosis, which affects the uterus.

Since announcing the arrival of Kaavia, the toddler has been nothing but joy and laughs to her parents and fans. Early on, people noticed a frowned-up facial expression she would do, whether intentional or not, and soon she became a popular face for memes. Now she is famously dubbed Shady Baby, which Union has turned into a hashtag in many of Kaavia’s photos.

Even though Union agrees that Kaavia looks like Wade, she believes she had a hand in her personality. Last year she told People, “She looks just like Dad, but I’d like to think the attitude is from me. She will stare into your soul and tell you about yourself through her eyes.”