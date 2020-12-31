Singer Melanie Fiona and Jared Cotter Open Up About Tying the Knot After Postponing Their Wedding Three Times Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Melanie Fiona is officially a wife. The “It Kills Me” songstress finally tied the knot to her music industry husband Jared Cotter after the two postponed their wedding three times.

The industry power couple got engaged in 2018 and planned to hold their wedding in Italy in early 2020; however, the COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on the couple’s plans.

(L-R) Jared Cotter and Melanie Fiona Photo: @melaniefiona/Instagram

“As soon as we decided we were [marrying] in 2020, we planned — fast and furious,” the Canadian songstress told wedding site The Knot. “We locked in our wedding planner in January, and we started moving full steam ahead… and then COVID happened.”

The pair later decided to hold their wedding in Malibu, California, after finding a venue that offered similar features they had previously wanted. However, with the pandemic only getting worse, the couple decided to go for a “minimony,” they told the wedding outlet.

Ultimately, the pair settled with just having their parents in attendance, but that option was also out of reach. So, when it was all said and done, Melanie and Jared decided that it would be just the two of them and quietly eloped this month. Afterward, they stopped by a local liquor store for a bottle of champagne in celebration of their matrimony.

However, they do plan to host a larger celebration with friends and family when it is safer to do so. The couple noted that despite the many setbacks, this time had brought them closer together. They shared a video of their elopement on Instagram, which showed them getting ready together at home, heading to the courthouse, sharing a kiss and posing for their wedding photos.

(L-R) Melanie Fiona, Jared Cotter. Photo: @melaniefiona/Instagram

“Anything is Possible… If you’re willing to adjust your perspective,” the bride wrote. “We had to postpone our wedding three times this year. We had to accept that a full ceremony with our loved ones could not be possible until 2021. But we also knew we wanted to be married this year. So, we made it happen!!! We took what was in our control and saw it through. On 12-12-2020, I married my best friend, my partner, my twin flame, in the most perfectly possible way.”

The 37-year-old continued, “Remember, things might not look the way you envisioned, but if you’re willing to surrender… to detach from your ideals and expectations, you can joyfully find your way back to the intention… The reason you started in the first place.” She added, “What you feel, what you see, here, is a reflection of that intention Love. Joy. Friendship. Respect. Manifestation. Commitment. Growth.”