‘Did She Ever Pay 50?’: Teairra Mari Flaunts Her New Boyfriend, But Fans Are Focused on Her Debt and Beef with 50 Cent

Love is in the air for “Love and Hip Hop Hollywood” star Teairra Mari after she revealed her new man to the world. On Tuesday, Dec. 29, Mari participated in an Instagram game of “Post a Pic,” where the player asks their followers to tell them what they want to see a picture of and then proceeds to post it.

Teairra Marie. (Photo: @misstmari/Instagram)

One of Mari’s followers asked her to post a picture of her boyfriend. She did just that and tagged him in the photo as well to let her fans know that it is real. According to his Instagram page, his name is Nino. He is an investor and credit specialist. He has about 13,000 Instagram followers, and he also has an OnlyFans account. He is a father to at least one child, and she is about 2 years old.

Teairra Mari’s boyfriend Nino. (Photo: @misstmarie/Instagram)

Many fans congratulated the 33-year-old on her new romance. One person wrote, “Happy for her she’s so pretty,” while another said, “I’m glad for her everybody want their own happiness hell.”

Other fans felt that Nino resembled R&B singer Bobby Valentino.

Some people showed little interest in Mari’s new beau and instead wanted to know if “she gave 50 his money yet?”

In 2018, Teairra Mari took 50 Cent to court for posting explicit photos and videos of her, which he obtained after her ex-boyfriend Akbar Abdul-Ahad posted them first. Mari sued the rapper afterward, claiming that he and her ex were plotting together to “sexually objectify, threaten, intimidate, humiliate and degrade her.” 50, born Curtis Jackson, denied the claims and said that he only reposted the images after he saw them everywhere on the internet. The judge sided with 50 and ordered Mari to pay him $30,000 to cover legal fees.

Nearly two years have passed, and Mari has yet to pay 50 any of the $30,000 and even claimed that she was “broke, broke.” The court later awarded the “21 Questions” rapper another $5,000 after Mari failed to hand over her bank records. In April, it was reported that the 45-year-old filed a lien against the actress’s assets and properties in an attempt to collect his money.

As for Mari’s new man, the only thing some fans want to know is “Is he paying that tab she owe 50? 🤔”