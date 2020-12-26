‘Timeless’: Tracee Ellis Ross Recreates Exact Look from Magazine Cover of 18 Years Ago

Tracee Ellis Ross proved once again that she hasn’t aged since her 30s.

The “Black-ish” star shared a throwback photo on Instagram on Sunday, Dec. 20, from a photo shoot she did for Harper’s Bazaar’s “Best Dressed America list in 2002” where she wore a white checked headscarf, a black checked dress, and brown bootie heels.

The 48-year-old Ross then revealed, “I still have everything I’m wearing in this pic!”

Fans then demanded that she recreate the look.

Tracee Ellis Ross modeling for Harper’s Bazaar in 2002. (Photo: @traceeellisross/Instagram)

“Okay we wanna see you in it then ‼️‼️‼️” one person commented.

Another said, “Tracee you have to redo this look in 2020 please.”

Ross gave in and later posted on Monday, Dec. 21 a picture of herself in the same exact outfit and recreated the pose.

“As requested: me in the same look as the @harpersbazaarus photo I posted from 2002! (see previous post),” she captioned the moment.

Tracee Ellis Ross recreated a photo shoot originally done in 2002. (Photo: @traceeellisross/Instagram)

The actress added, “2 quick tries on the iPhone in the midst of a busy Zoom day!”

She also gave insight about her outfit, revealing, “Fun fact: I bought this dress at a vintage store in San Francisco for $35. The boots are @manoloblahnik that I ‘borrowed’ from my mom way back then. Still haven’t returned them. Oops.”

“And this is why I keep all my stuff: for moments like this!” Ross said.

Fans quickly flooded her comments remarking on the “Girlfriends” star’s ageless beauty.

Tracee Ellis Ross shares age-defying photo. @traceeellisross/Instagram

“Why you look the same??? the math ain’t mathin,” one fan joked.

Another joked, “Lol so which one is from 2002, sis could you label these?”

“TIMELESS (both you and the outfit),” a fan commented.

Ross has been sharing throwback photos and videos over the past few months from her early career days as a model.

In one special video she posted in October, the Pattern Beauty founder told the story of her first major runway show that came thanks to her mother, Diana Ross.

“30 years ago today, I walked in the @muglerofficial S/S 91 runway show in Paris!

My mother @dianaross got a call asking her to walk in Mugler’s ‘Butterfly Show’. She knew that I would s–t my Guess jeans at the chance to model for real because I desperately wanted to be a model,” Ross began. “Plus, I was only a couple of weeks shy of my 18th birthday. So, my mama agreed to walk in the show as long as they allowed her daughter to model in the show as well. Cut to my 18th birthday present: Me and my mama flying with Supermodels @lindaevangelista, @naomi, @cindycrawford and @cturlington on THE CONCORDE to Paris!”

The “Mixed-ish” star continued, “The experience and the show were EPIC!!! Thank you mama and thank you @manfredthierrymugler for making that dream come true and for the best birthday ever!”

“And they icing on the cake is that Thierry invited me back to do the next show sans Mama!” she added.