Nene Leakes Doubles Down on Bravo ‘Housewives’ Franchise Boycott, Discusses Purported Unfair Treatment with Civil Rights Attorney

Nene Leakes’ quest to boycott Bravo networks is in full effect. After the reality star shared several posts on Twitter on Dec. 22 telling fans to “turn off your tvs” and “sign the petitions when you see them,” the 53-year-old returned to her social media platform later that day to release another series of tweets accusing the cable network of racial discrimination, and she even reposted a petition.

Nene Leakes. (Photo: @neneleakes/Instagram)

Late Tuesday night, the actress shared a post captioned “sign here,” which included a link to a #boycottBRAVO petition on change.org.

The petition site revealed that it was putting Bravo TV on notice. They were also being held accountable for their “dirty deeds, particularly as it relates to the unfair and biased treatment they have displayed towards their African American talent, more specifically NeNe Leakes and Mariah Huq.”

The description claims that both women “have been greatly disrespected, under-appreciated, and devalued right before our eyes.” It continued, “While this network has several African American talents, it is these two who have played significant and pivotal roles in the network’s ongoing success.” The statement goes on to credit Nene for clearing a “path for ‘reality stars’ to segue way into the acting world and have ‘actors and musicians’ flock to the reality world.”

It also warns Bravo that fans are “aware of our power” and how the “lack of viewership would be detriment to the future success of said network.” The petition has garnered over 12,000 signatures and counting.

The comedian also met with prominent civil rights lawyer Ben Crump. In an Instagram Live session captured, Nene elaborated on her alleged unfair treatment and that of other Black talents by the network. Nene clarified that none of what she was stating had anything to do with her wanting a spinoff show but rather was about “elevation” and how Black women were treated unjustly. “When you work at any company, you want elevation. You know? It’s about leveling up. Whether I was an actress or an executive, everyone wants to level up in their opportunities on their jobs,” the reality star explained.

Instead, Nene claims that she was devalued by way of getting less airtime. “As an original housewife, a lot of these girls were being elevated. I was being demoted. And the way I was being demoted is I was getting less and less episodes, and these girls were getting more and more episodes. I was given less.”

When Crump asked whether she believes mistreatment of Black talent was part of the culture at the network that needs improvement, Nene replied, “of course,” although the reality star says she simply wants to have a conversation with the network.

She also claimed “Married to Medicine” alumna Mariah Huqq was also unfairly treated by the network. She alleges the Bravo star did not give up her rights to the show, nor was she adequately compensated.

Nene joined “Real Housewives of Atlanta” in 2008 and appeared in the first seven seasons before taking a break, only to return for season 10. In September she announced that she would be leaving the show again ahead of its 13th season. Bravo networks have yet to respond to Nene’s claims.